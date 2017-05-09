Preview: Royals at Rays

The Kansas City Royals have struggled offensively all season but displayed signs of at least tentatively ending the issues in the series opener against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The team averaging just 2.7 runs per game entering the series broke out for a season-best 13 hits, stole four bases and matched a season high for runs in a 7-3 victory and looks to carry the momentum into the middle contest of the three-game set on Tuesday.

Six Royals recorded two or more hits in Monday's game - Eric Hosmer notched three - as manager Ned Yost's lineup-tinkering paid immediate dividends. Yost moved Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot for the first time this season - he was the leadoff hitter of the franchise's 2015 World Series championship squad - and he helped ignite the slump-breaking effort with his fifth multi-hit performance of the season. Tampa Bay was sloppy in the field in the opener, committing four errors, as it lost for the fourth time in six games. Corey Dickerson continues to be a bright spot for the Rays as he went 3-for-4 on Monday and is batting .319 with six homers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Chris Young (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (2-1, 3.09)

Young will be starting in place of the injured Ian Kennedy (hamstring) after making seven relief appearances this season. The 37-year-old lost his rotation spot last year during a campaign in which he went 3-9 with a 6.19 ERA in 34 appearances (13 starts). Young is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in eight career appearances (four starts) against the Rays and has struggled to retire Colby Rasmus (3-for-7, one homer).

Andriese is coming off his best effort of the season as he struck out a season-high eight and scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings while defeating Miami. The 27-year-old, who has given up one run in six frames twice this season, attempts to build on his 8-8 record of last year. Andriese has posted a 1.45 ERA without recording a decision in four career appearances (three starts) against the Royals and has shut down Escobar (0-for-8), Lorenzo Cain (1-for-6) and Salvador Perez (1-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have won only four of their last 17 overall games, but Monday's victory was their 26th in its last 34 meetings with the Rays.

2. Kansas City RF Jorge Soler is hitless in 11 at-bats since returning from an oblique injury.

3. Tampa Bay SS Matt Duffy (heel) is slated to begin a rehab stint at Single-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Royals 2