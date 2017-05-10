Preview: Royals at Rays

The Kansas City Royals' struggles on the road are becoming a distant memory as they vie for their third straight win away from home when they continue their four-game series Wednesday against the host Tampa Bay Rays. Kansas City entered the set with a seven-game road losing streak but won the first two contests, including a 12-inning affair on Tuesday.

Mike Moustakas belted a solo homer in the 12th to provide a 7-6 victory for the Royals, who rallied from a three-run deficit and have a chance to clinch their first series win since sweeping a three-game set from the Los Angeles Angels from April 14-16. Tim Beckham and Logan Morrison each drove in a pair of runs as the Rays suffered their third consecutive loss. Morrison homered for the third time in six games for Tampa Bay, which saw every starter in its lineup register at least one hit. Corey Dickerson recorded his second straight multi-hit performance and is 6-for-13 over his last three contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jason Hammel (1-3, 5.53 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2-1, 3.57)

Hammel is coming off his best start of the season, which resulted in his first victory in a Kansas City uniform. The 34-year-old native of South Carolina, who signed with the Royals in February, limited Cleveland to one run and three hits over six innings on Friday after lasting only three frames in each of his previous two turns. Hammel, who spent the first three seasons of his career with Tampa Bay, is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six starts against his former team.

Archer registered a season-high 11 strikeouts against Toronto on Friday but did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs in six innings. The 28-year-old from North Carolina, who is winless in his last four turns, yielded just one run over 7 1/3 frames against the Blue Jays on the road in his previous outing but again settled for a no-decision. Archer has yet to defeat Kansas City in his career, going 0-4 with a 5.63 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays recalled Diego Moreno - who took the loss Tuesday in his first major-league appearance since 2015 with the New York Yankees - from Triple-A Durham, assigned fellow RHP Austin Pruitt to the Bulls and sent SS Matt Duffy (heel) to Single-A Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

2. Kansas City placed LHP Scott Alexander (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and went to Triple-A Omaha to recall RHP Jake Junis, who struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday to record his first major-league victory.

3. Tampa Bay parted ways with a pair of pitchers Tuesday, trading RHP Bryan Bonnell to Seattle for future considerations while LHP Justin Marks was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Royals 3