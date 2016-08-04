Odorizzi, Rays shut down Royals 12-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A day after being one-hit by the Royals, the Tampa Bay Rays bounced back to the opposite extreme Wednesday night, getting 14 hits and holding Kansas City to two in a 12-0 victory at Tropicana Field.

Jake Odorizzi (6-5) pitched his third straight scoreless start and the Rays got three-run homers from Steven Souza and Kevin Kiermaier as they came within one run of their season high for scoring. The Rays (43-63) got a spark from Kiermaier, now batting second in the order, while the Royals (51-56) had no spark and set their season low for hits.

Kansas City was ugly all around, matching season highs for errors (three) and walks (seven), including one with the bases loaded.

The Rays got their sixth shutout of the season, bouncing back after going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position the night before.

Odorizzi had pitched two straight scoreless starts before Wednesday, and allowed two hits in six innings to extended his streak to 20 2/3 frames.

The Rays managed to hit for the cycle as a team in their first seven batters, facing Royals starter Edinson Volquez (8-10). Logan Forsythe led off with a double, Kiermaier followed with a single and Evan Longoria put the Rays ahead with a sacrifice fly. After an infield single by Brad Miller, Souza cleared the bases with a three-run homer, his 11th of the season for a 4-0 lead.

Miller added a solo home run -- his 18th -- in the third, and Nick Franklin had an RBI single in the fifth to make it 6-0. When Volquez was pulled in the sixth with two on, reliever Chien-Ming Wang gave up a three-run homer to Kiermaier -- his sixth -- to make it 9-0.

Volquez allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 11 hits in five innings.

Odorizzi, who leads the majors with 12 no-decisions, earned the victory for the third time in four starts, following eight shutout innings against Oakland on July 22 and 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees on Friday. Along the way, he became the first Rays pitcher to record consecutive scoreless starts without issuing a walk, according to Elias.

NOTES: One day after the Rays recalled UTL Taylor Motter from Triple-A Durham, they sent him back down without playing an inning, opting instead to recall 1B/OF Richie Shaffer. Shaffer, 25, was the Rays' first-round pick in 2012 and played for them briefly last season, hitting .189 with four home runs and six RBIs. With Durham, Shaffer was hitting .227 this season with eight home runs and 41 RBIs. He'll help at first base until SS Matt Duffy is fully recovered from an Achilles injury (allowing SS Brad Miller to shift to first) or until 1B Logan Morrison is back from the disabled list with his forearm injury. ... The Royals recalled OF Billy Burns, acquired Friday from Oakland, from Triple-A Omaha and optioned reliever Brooks Pounders to Omaha to make room. Burns, 26, hit .234 in 76 games with Oakland, with 14 stolen bases. Last year, he finished fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .294 with 26 stolen bases. He wasn't in the starting lineup Wednesday.