Shields, Royals shut out Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- James Shields’ last start at Tropicana Field was arguably the best game of his career, a 15-strikeout complete game in a 1-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in October of 2012.

“That would have been the best of my career if not for that loss factor,” he said.

So Shields went out and outdid it.

The Kansas City ace was dominant in his return to Tropicana Field on Monday, shutting out the Tampa Bay Rays for seven innings as the Royals won 6-0 to open a three-game series.

“To come back here and get a win, this is a little sweeter,” he said.

A stalwart of the Rays teams that transformed the franchise from perennial loser to 2008 American League champions and postseason regulars, Shields had faced Tampa Bay just once before Monday, at Kauffman Stadium, since being traded two seasons ago. He allowed just three hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter.

Shields (9-4) won for a record 48th time at Tropicana Field.

“It’s definitely special coming here,” Shields said after his 110th start in the building. “So many memories: throwing shutouts here, throwing champagne on the field.”

Kansas City (46-42) outhit the Rays 14-4.

“(Shields) was good,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ve seen the act before, just the wrong uniform this time.”

Tampa Bay (41-51) had begun to resemble its Shields-era self with a 9-2 road trip that rekindled hopes of midseason recovery, but it dropped the opener of a six-game homestand and fell to 9 1/2 out in the American League East, where it was on June 1. Shields began to resemble his former self after allowing at least four earned runs in each of his last three starts. Returning to the scene of former glory might not have helped, but it didn’t hurt.

“His last three or four starts have not been James Shields-esque,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Tonight he got it back.”

The matchup was the first in Rays history in which Tampa Bay’s starting pitcher was acquired in a trade for the opposing starter. Odorizzi and the 2013 American League Rookie of the Year, right fielder Wil Myers, were the centerpieces of a seven-player deal on Dec. 9, 2012 that sent Shields, then a 31-year-old with an expensive contract, to the Royals. Shields’ legacy with the Rays is deep, and he still leads the franchise in wins (87), starts (217), strikeouts (1,250) and shutouts (eight).

He also won the first postseason game in club history in 2008 and produced its only victory in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies that season.

Odorizzi (4-8) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. He struck out seven in his final three innings but was again troubled by a high pitch count (101).

“Bad circumstances,” Odorizzi said. “We played a great road series. I guess we were kind of due for one of these games, but we can just as easily get back into the groove that we were in and I don’t think this game is really going to set us back that much in the long run.”

Kansas City took a 2-0 lead in the third on RBIs from left fielder Alex Gordon and second baseman Omar Infante. After first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez produced one-out singles against Odorizzi, Gordon put the Royals on top with a single to right. Infante scored Perez with a groundout.

The Royals added two-runs in the eighth off reliever Juan Carlos Aviedo on doubles by Gordon (3-for-5) and Infante (3-for-5) and an RBI groundout by third baseman Mike Moustakas. The Royals added two more in the ninth. Hosmer’s double scored outfielder Lorenzo Cain, and Gordon singled in Hosmer.

NOTES: Royals DH Billy Butler was dropped to seventh in the batting order after slumping to begin July. He had not batted that low in the order for the Royals since 2008. He went 1-for-4 with a walk. ... The Rays optioned LHP Jeff Beliveau and INF Vince Belnome to Triple-A Durham and reinstated RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right elbow surgery) and LHP Cesar Ramos (paternity list). ... Rays SS Yunel Escobar (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Rays playing shortstop. He also will serve as the designated hitter for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday before playing shortstop for Charlotte on Wednesday.