Hellickson returns in Rays’ win over Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jeremy Hellickson felt anxious heading into his season debut Tuesday.

“There were a few butterflies floating around when I was warming up,” the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander said.

Hellickson, making his first start since January elbow surgery, had a solid but short outing, and the Rays continued their recent roll with a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals in front of 12,818 at Tropicana Field.

The Royals made it interesting in the ninth, scoring twice off previously unflappable lefty Jake McGee, who stranded the tying run at second to give Tampa Bay (42-51) its ninth win in 11 games.

“Jake didn’t break,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We have to win these games like this. We’re used to doing this in the past, starting to get that feeling back again now. The real true indicator is to get late into the game and feel like you’re going to figure it out and win somehow. That’s a nice feeling to have.”

The Royals (46-43) were feeling good, having shut out the Rays on Monday and holding them to just three hits in the first five innings Tuesday. However, at the start of the sixth, lefty Jason Vargas allowed three consecutive hits, including a two-run single by Rays third baseman Evan Longoria that put Tampa Bay on top 2-1.

Vargas called the pitch to Longoria a “lazy one.”

“It’s just one of those times you wish you didn’t have a mind lapse or give up halfway through the pitch,” Vargas said. “We weren’t able to recover.”

Hellickson, who last pitched on a big-league mound in last season’s American League Division Series, didn’t last long enough to get a decision. He was charged with one run and six hits over 4 1/3 innings and 84 pitches. However, he was pleased with how he felt and pitched.

Maddon said Hellickson had late jump on his fastball and strong curveballs and changeups.

“I still could be a lot better,” Hellickson said. “I think the changeup is very inconsistent right now. I threw a couple good ones and then I bounced a few. Too inconsistent. I thought my fastball command was a lot better than it was down in the minors, but way too many pitches, way too many three-ball counts. But for the most part, I thought it went pretty good.”

Brad Boxberger (2-1) replaced Hellickson and threw 1 2/3 innings for the win.

The Royals fell to 4-4 on their road trip, which wraps up Wednesday in the series finale.

Vargas (8-4) allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, picking up his first road loss with the Royals. He was 4-0 with an AL-leading 1.52 road ERA over his first eight starts away from Kansas City.

“He was cruising,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Vargas’ work in the early innings Tuesday. “They got the well-placed double, and then Longoria did a nice job of taking a curveball the other way.”

The Rays added two insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI double by first baseman James Loney and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Logan Forsythe. Those runs loomed large as the Royals rallied off McGee, whose streak of 14 consecutive scoreless appearances ended.

McGee gave up three straight one-out hits in the ninth, including a single by outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who tied a career high with four hits. However, McGee got the next two outs to earn his sixth save.

With a win Wednesday, the Rays could clinch their fourth straight series. Tampa Bay is 18-9 since June 11 while moving from 15 games back in the American League East to nine games out.

“That’s the goal, keep winning series,” Maddon said. “If we keep winning series, we’re going to look up in mid-August at some point and we’re going to be pretty happy with ourselves.”

NOTES: LHP Joe Saunders agreed to a minor league deal with the Royals, and he will report to Triple-A Omaha. Saunders, 33, released by the Texas Rangers last week, has a 5.42 ERA in 40 starts since the beginning of last season. Saunders gives the Royals potential rotation depth, and he also could help the bullpen down the stretch. ... Rays manager Joe Maddon said RF Wil Myers (right wrist fracture) is still likely out until mid-August, but OF David DeJesus (left hand fracture) could be back in early August. ... Rays SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder soreness) went 1-for-4 with a single, two groundouts and a lineout in a rehab game for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday night. He is expected to be activated Friday.