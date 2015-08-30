Moustakas carries Royals to another win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost believes that good teams will get guys hot at the plate at different times to carry the offense.

Right now it’s third baseman Mike Moustakas that’s putting the Royals offense on his back and carrying them into September.

Moustakas was 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

“He’s really swinging the bat well,” Yost said. “He’s using the whole field, which is impressive. We’ve traded off being hot. [Eric Hosmer] and [Lorenzo] Cain two weeks ago were about as hot as [Moustakas] was, and they started to cool off and then here comes {Moustakas] and Morales.”

Moustakas had two RBI doubles and added an RBI single in the ninth inning to provide an insurance run for Kansas City (80-49).

“I’ve just been seeing the ball lately,” Moustakas said. “Like I said earlier, I‘m just trying to use my hands and make it as simple as possible. I got a good pitch up in the zone, and I was able to slap it to the left, and got a hanging split and was able to pull it to the right.”

Royals starter Kris Medlen gave up three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to improve his record to 3-0. He struck out five and threw 78 pitches (49 strikes).

Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his 13th save of the season.

“I‘m fortunate to be in this situation,” Medlen said. “It’s a good opportunity to be in the rotation and I‘m just trying to make the most of it. I‘m trying to attack the zone and get hitters swinging at my pitches.”

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales and Moustakas had RBI hits in the fifth inning to chase Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and give the Royals a 4-3 lead. Shortstop Alcides Escobar led off the fifth with a single and came around to score on Morales’ single.

Moustakas followed with a double to the gap in left that scored center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

The Rays scored three runs in the fourth inning off Medlen to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.

”Another tough loss,“ Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ”Sometimes you’ve got to give credit to the other team. They have a relentless approach. We’ve seen it now for six games. Even at their park it was the same type of deal. We’ve got to do a better job of making some adjustments, making some bigger pitches at the time, but you have to credit their hitters for continuing to put the pressure on us defensively and from a pitching standpoint.

Designated hitter John Jaso led off the frame with a double and scored on a single from shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. Two batters later, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit a line drive home run to right field -- his sixth of the season. He is hitting .330 in August.

“I‘m just trying to simplify everything,” Kiermaier said. “Trying not to do too much up there has really helped me a lot. Just seeing the ball, just been much better and that’s half the battle -- you have to see it to hit it.”

Moustakas and first baseman Hosmer had RBI doubles in the fourth to open the scoring.

Odorizzi gave up four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two on 93 pitches (57 strikes).

“I didn’t have my best stuff tonight overall, but they did a good job of situation hitting, especially with two outs,” Odorizzi said. “It was pretty much the story of the game. They get key hits with two outs, and I think they’ve been doing it all year.”

NOTES: Royals LF Alex Gordon is continuing his rehab stint in Triple-A Omaha and will likely be part of September call-ups. “That’s a reasonable expectation,” Royals Manager Ned Yost said. ... Rays OF Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch for the 18th time Friday, leading the American League by four over Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu. ... Royals closer Greg Holland complained of elbow soreness while earning his 28th save of the season Friday and wasn’t available Saturday, according to Yost. ... If the Royals win Sunday, they would be the first team to go 7-0 against the Rays in a season series.