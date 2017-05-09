Royals get rare road win, defeat mistake-prone Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, -- The Kansas City Royals have the worst road record in baseball, but the Tampa Bay Rays were much worse Monday night, committing a season-high four errors as Kansas City cruised to a 7-3 win at Tropicana Field.

The Royals (11-20) got just their third road win of 2017 -- now 3-11 -- with a season-high 13 hits, one day after being held to one hit in a 1-0 loss to Cleveland. Kansas City got 10 strikeouts from starter Nate Karns (2-2), matching his career high, against the team he played for in 2014-15.

Tampa Bay (16-18) missed scoring opportunities early, then let the game get away with errors contributing to four runs.

Kansas City, which came in with the majors' lowest team batting average at .208, got multi-hit games from six players -- even No. 9 hitter Drew Butera, who hadn't driven in a run all season, had a home run and an RBI single.

"We had six guys with multiple hits. Coming off a game yesterday where we got one, that's pretty good," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Guys are swinging the bats really well."

Given numerous chances with a runner at third, Tampa Bay hitters went 0-for-7 with six strikeouts. That included three strikeouts after a leadoff triple in the second, and a strikeout and a double play after loading the bases with no outs in the third.

The Rays, who led 1-0 early, have blown leads in 10 of their last 11 losses.

"(Karns) got out of a little jam there in the second inning, runner on third, nobody out, held the fort, and then the big jam in the third, bases loaded, nobody out and did a great job of maneuvering through that with no runs scored," Yost said. "Those were pretty big innings for him."

Kansas City padded its lead with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, helped by a combined three errors. Two runs scored with help from throwing errors trying to throw out runners stealing second, and another when Brad Miller committed his fifth error of the season with a wide throw with two outs.

Tampa Bay got a run on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the seventh, then another on a solo home run by Colby Rasmus -- his second in three days -- in the eighth.

Rays outfielder Steven Souza left the game in the eighth inning with a jammed thumb, saying he felt pain when he tried to grip the bat, but X-rays were negative.

"It's OK, calmed down, put a little treatment on it and nothing seems to be broken -- just a jammed thumb," Souza said.

Rays starter Blake Snell continued his early-season struggles, lasting only five innings and giving up four runs and 10 hits, his sixth straight start of five innings or less.

"They just put hits together -- that's all that happened," Snell said. "I need to not let that happen and battle a little better. It's definitely something to learn from."

Kansas City got three runs in the third, opening the inning with five straight hits.

Butera, batting .150 coming in, hit his first home run of the season, and Alcides Escobar followed with a double. Lorenzo Cain hit a routine single up the middle, but Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier -- a two-time Gold Glove winner -- let the ball go under his glove and Cain made it all the way home for a 3-1 lead on the three-base error.

Snell got out of the inning with the help of a double play after allowing two more singles.

The Royals extended their lead to 4-1 in the fifth. Eric Hosmer reached on a hustle double and scored on an RBI single by Salvador Perez.

Kansas City got another run to make it 5-1 in the sixth. Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch from Austin Pruitt with two outs, stole second and took third on a throwing error by catcher Derek Norris. Gordon then scored on an RBI single by Butera, who entered the game with no RBIs in 20 at-bats this season.

The Rays' first batter of the game scored when Corey Dickerson doubled and came around on an RBI single by Miller off the glove of Karns.

NOTES: The Rays' trade that sent Nate Karns to the Mariners in November 2015 netted two of their starting infielders in 2B Brad Miller (who hit 30 HRs last year) and 1B Logan Morrison (who leads this year's team with seven HRs). ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, whose 10-game hit streak came to an end Sunday, was back at it again, getting three hits in Monday's win. ... Kansas City hadn't left the Central time zone once in its first 30 games before Monday's game. After this four-game series, the Royals are back in the Central for nine more, for 39 of their first 43 games.