Royals rally to defeat Reds in 13th inning

CINCINNATI -- Jarrod Dyson was a late addition to the Kansas City Royals lineup on Tuesday night when Omar Infante came down with back spasms.

More than four hours later, Dyson’s hustle play helped earn Kansas City its ninth win in 11 games.

Ben Zobrist started the rally with a game-tying solo homer off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth, then Dyson raced home on a throwing error in the 13th to lift the Royals to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds to open a two-game interleague series at Great American Ball Park.

“Every day you have to show up and be ready to go,” Dyson said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

With the Royals trailing 1-0, Zobrist ended Chapman’s home saves streak at 56 games when he launched a 2-1 pitch into the left-field seats leading off the ninth.

“The thing about Zobrist is he knows the strike zone,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He doesn’t get behind.”

It was Chapman’s first blown save at home since Sept. 7, 2012 vs. Houston. He’d converted his last 15 save opportunities overall.

“I don’t like to make excuses,” said Chapman, via an interpreter. “I made a mistake. All I can tell you is that I had a bad day.”

Dyson plated the game-winner four innings later when he singled and scored when Reds right-hander Ryan Mattheus (1-4) fielded Kris Medlen’s sacrifice bunt attempt and threw wildly down the right field line.

“Once I saw the ball get past (second baseman) Brandon Phillips, I knew he was going to score,” said Yost. “He can do that with his speed.”

With the win, Kansas City (72-46) increased its lead in the American League Central to 13 1/2 games over Minnesota.

Medlen (1-0) got the victory, his first since Sept. 27, 2013 vs. the Phillies, while a member of the Braves. And it’s his first win in relief since May 8, 2012 at the Cubs, also while a Brave.

Greg Holland earned his 27th save for the Royals.

Shortstop Eugenio Suarez homered for Cincinnati (51-66) and right-hander Raisel Iglesias pitched seven shutout innings.

Zobrist’s homer stole a victory from Iglesias, who allowed just three hits in seven innings for his fourth consecutive quality start.

Despite allowing only one run, Kansas City right-hander Edinson Volquez’s pitch-count eclipsed 100 by the sixth inning when he managed to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Volquez allowed a run and four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Royals missed a couple chances to bring an earlier end to Tuesday’s game.

Following Zobrist’s homer in the ninth, center fielder Lorenzo Cain attempted to score from third on catcher Salvador Perez’s grounder but was caught in a rundown and tagged out by third baseman Todd Frazier as he slid toward home plate. The out was confirmed following a three-minute, 26-second replay review.

Escobar led off the 11th with a single but was thrown out by center fielder Billy Hamilton trying to stretch a double. Replay confirmed the out call and Yost was ejected for arguing the ruling.

“That’s why we have instant replay -- to get those calls right,” said Yost. “No way was that inconclusive.”

Suarez clubbed his eighth home run of the season into the left-field corner on a 3-2 pitch from Volquez, putting the Reds ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

Volquez, who pitched four seasons with the Reds, settled down after Suarez’s homer and retired 11 of the next 12 including 10 straight.

He came in owning a 4.84 ERA in six starts against his former club despite limiting them to a .227 batting average.

After a sliding grab by left fielder Marlon Byrd helped him escape a first-inning jam, Iglesias allowed just two hits through five innings with three strikeouts.

Iglesias beat out an infield single for his first career hit to put runners at first and second with one out in the fifth. But, Volquez induced an inning-ending double play grounder to keep it a one-run game.

Cincinnati was held scoreless for the final 12 innings.

“Our bullpen kept them down until we had a chance to score,” Yost said. “There were a lot of moments in that game. Everybody chipped in.”

NOTES: Reds CF Billy Hamilton left the game in the 11th inning with a jammed left shoulder. ... Royals 2B Omar Infante was scratched from Tuesday’s starting lineup due to back spasms. Manager Ned Yost said it isn’t something that Infante has experienced previously. INF Ben Zobrist replaced Infante at second base. OF Jarrod Dyson started in left field. ... Royals RHP Johnny Cueto addressed the media prior to Tuesday’s game, which marked his return to Cincinnati since being traded to Kansas City. Cueto isn’t scheduled to face his former team in the series. ... RHP Raisel Iglesias is among eight rookie pitchers to start for the Reds this season, tying a club record.