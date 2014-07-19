Preview: Royals at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox got into a nice groove before the All-Star break and carried some of that momentum over to their first contest of the second half. The Red Sox attempt to clinch a second straight series win and triumph for the sixth time in seven games when they host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Boston is getting production from several rookies while also receiving contributions from veterans such as Jonny Gomes, who belted a go-ahead two-run homer in Friday’s 5-4 win.

The Royals are trying to make a run at a postseason berth and can’t afford to squandered leads like they did in the series opener, when a pair of two-run homers quickly erased a three-run advantage. Kansas City has dropped four of five and is just a game over .500 at 48-47. The Royals did get one positive sign on Friday, when Alex Gordon (wrist), who sat out the All-Star Game on Tuesday as well as the previous four regular-season contests, returned to the lineup and delivered two hits and an RBI.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-9, 2.76 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (2-2, 2.89)

Duffy has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight outings but is not getting a lot of run support. The 25-year-old surrendered one earned run in six innings against Detroit on July 11 but suffered the loss in a 2-1 defeat. Duffy has made three career starts against Boston, posting an 0-1 record with a 7.07 ERA.

De La Rosa is getting another chance as the Red Sox iron out their post-break rotation and continue toward a youth movement. The 25-year-old has allowed fewer than two runs in three of his six major-league starts but worked a season-low five innings against the Chicago White Sox on July 9 in his latest outing, yielding three runs and six hits. De La Rosa served up two home runs in that start and runs into trouble when the ball stays up.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox expect to have RF Shane Victorino (back/hamstring) back on Saturday for the first time since May 23.

2. Kansas City 2B Omar Infante has recorded multiple hits in seven of his last nine games.

3. Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts snapped a 90 at-bat homerless drought with a two-run shot on Friday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Royals 3