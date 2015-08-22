Preview: Royals at Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals don’t have much to worry about these days, leading the American League Central by 12 1/2 games and owning a six-game bulge over the New York Yankees for best record in the AL. Kansas City, though, hopes to return to its winning ways as it tries to snap a two-game slide when it visits the suddenly hot Boston Red Sox on Saturday in the third contest of their four-game series.

Boston prevailed 7-2 on Friday to match a season high with its fourth straight victory and has outscored Kansas City 11-3 in the first two games of the set as its young players continue to receive valuable playing experience. Rookie catcher Blake Swihart is 10-for-16 with seven RBIs, four doubles and four walks in his last four contests after recording his second four-hit game during that span Friday while center fielder Mookie Betts is 13-for-34 with seven RBIs and six runs during a seven-game hitting streak. First baseman Travis Shaw has also impressed the Red Sox brass by hitting .375 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in his first 25 career games. Kansas City’s Yordano Ventura carries a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0) into Saturday and opposes Matt Barnes, who was roughed up in his first major league start.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (7-7, 4.82 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Matt Barnes (3-3, 6.59)

Ventura received a no-decision after permitting two runs while striking out seven and walking one in seven innings of a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings Sunday. It was a much-improved performance on the command side by the 24-year-old Dominican, who walked six in six shutout innings of a 6-1 victory over Detroit on Aug. 11. Ventura is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA in two starts versus Boston - both last season.

Barnes allowed six runs, six hits and three walks while striking out seven in five innings of an 8-2 loss to Cleveland on Monday as the Red Sox begin the process of potentially turning Barnes into a starter. “He’s going to need at least three pitches to be a starter. With his stuff, he does. He’s got them,” catcher Ryan Hanigan told the Boston Globe about the 25-year-old Connecticut native. “Whatever role they’re trying to find for him or introduce him as, he can do that.” Barnes was 2-3 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 relief appearances with the Red Sox this season and struck out 29 in 27 1/3 overall innings in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City’s bullpen hasn’t yielded a run in 18 2/3 innings over its last five games after surrendering nine in 13 2/3 frames over the previous four contests.

2. Boston scored three runs in the second inning Friday and has won 12 straight games when scoring in either of the first two frames.

3. Royals OF Lorenzo Cain (.306, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs) went 0-for-4 on Friday and is 3-for-26 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Red Sox 2