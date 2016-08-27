Preview: Royals at Red Sox

Danny Duffy will have a pair of impressive streaks on the line when he takes the mound Saturday for the visiting Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game set versus the Boston Red Sox. Duffy has won five consecutive starts and 10 straight decisions for the surging Royals dating to his last loss on June 6.

Despite his torrid stretch, Duffy has never beaten Boston in five career starts, posting an 0-3 record and 5.61 ERA. Eric Hosmer clubbed a three-run homer and Alex Gordon went deep for the sixth time in 10 outings as Kansas City won for the 16th time in 19 contests to close within three games of the second wild card. The Red Sox are clinging to the top wild card despite dropping three games in a row, wasting 15 hits and a 5-for-5 performance by Mookie Betts in Friday's 6-3 setback. David Price, signed to a blockbuster contract during the offseason, looks to win his fourth straight start and halt Boston's skid on Saturday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (11-1, 2.66 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (12-8, 4.00)

Duffy made it seven quality starts in a row when he limited Minnesota to one run on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings last time out. The 27-year-old, who started the season in the bullpen, has surrendered five runs during the five-start winning streak - including one in each of his last three victories. David Ortiz is 3-for-10 (all doubles) against Duffy, who is 0-2 with a bloated 6.46 ERA in three starts at Fenway Park.

Price turned in one of his best starts with Boston by blanking Tampa Bay on two hits over eight innings while striking out eight and walking two. It was the third straight victory following a five-start winless drought for Price, who beat the Royals with 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball on May 18 to improve to 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA against them. Price has held Hosmer and Gordon to a combined 5-for-28 with no homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are 17-8 with RF Lorenzo Cain in the lineup since he returned from missing a month with a hamstring injury.

2. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia collected four hits Friday and is 11-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Kansas City's bullpen had its scoreless streak snapped at 41 2/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Red Sox 3