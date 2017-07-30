Preview: Royals at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were having some problems scoring runs and lost their grip on first place in the American League East, but Eduardo Nunez is here to make everything better. The Red Sox's newest acquisition will try to follow up a remarkable night when Boston hosts the Kansas City Royals in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday.

Nunez homered twice and ended up with a walk-off RBI in the 10th inning on Saturday, when he grounded out with the infield in and watched catcher Sandy Leon dance around a tag at home plate to score the winning run. Nunez is 5-for-9 in two games since joining the team, and his offensive display on Saturday ensured that the Red Sox would remain within a half-game of the New York Yankees. The Royals had a nine-game winning streak snapped in the loss and dropped three games behind the red-hot Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. Nunez is 4-for-13 with a double in his career against Kansas City right-hander Jason Hammel, who opposes Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz on Sunday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jason Hammel (4-8, 4.81 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (10-4, 3.59)

Hammel is winless in his last six starts despite surrendering three or fewer runs in five of those outings. The 34-year-old held Detroit to three runs on five hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings on Monday but was held out of the decision in a game Kansas City went on to win 5-3. Hammel's last win came at home against Boston on June 19, when he allowed two runs in seven innings without walking a batter.

Pomeranz has not suffered a loss since June 11 but needed 105 pitches to get through five innings at Seattle on Tuesday and did not factor in the decision. The Tennessee native completed seven innings just once in 20 starts and issued nine walks in 11 2/3 innings over his last two turns. Pomeranz only walked one at Kansas City on June 21 and yielded two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

Walk-Offs

1. The Red Sox will honor the 10th anniversary of the 2007 World Series-winning team in a ceremony before the game.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) sat out Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Kansas City 2B Whit Merrifield is 10-for-21 with five runs scored and four RBIs in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Royals 4