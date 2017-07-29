Royals beat Red Sox for ninth straight win

BOSTON -- Jason Vargas pitched out of a July slump and Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered, carrying the Kansas City Royals to their ninth straight win, a 4-2 victory over the struggling Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Red Sox, losers of five of their last six, out of first place in the American League East for the first time since June 29, falling a half-game behind the New York Yankees. Boston is 6-9 since the All-Star break.

Vargas, an All-Star who followed a 6-1 June with a 9.45 ERA in three July starts, allowed a run on five hits through six innings to raise his record to 12-4. Four relievers finished up, with Kelvin Herrera working the ninth for his 22nd save.

Perez hit a solo homer off Rick Porcello (4-14) in the second inning and Moustakas then banged his 30th of the year with two men on in the fourth.

The Royals, who came into the game two games behind the equally hot Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, have outscored their opposition 67-29 and out-homered their foes 20-2 during the winning streak.

Mookie Betts singled home one run for Boston, and Eduardo Nunez had two hits and a walk in his first game with his new team.

Porcello, starting for the re-injured David Price, was 22-4 in winning the American League Cy Young Award last season. He has one win since May 23 and the homers were the 24th and 25th he has allowed this season. He allowed 23 all last year. He got more run support than any starting pitcher in baseball last year but has been a victim of non-support this season.

Kansas City won despite grounding into three double plays.

NOTES: LHP David Price was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a recurrence of the left elbow strain that cost him the first two months of the season. RHP Doug Fister (0-5 in seven appearances) will take his rotation spot. Friday would have marked Price's first home outing since details of his run-in with broadcaster Dennis Eckersley on a team flight. ... Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia denied applauding when Price lit into Eckersley. ... The Royals activated OF Terrance Gore (oblique) from the DL, but OFs Paulo Orlando and Cheslor Cuthbert both had setbacks and will remain on their rehab assignment. ... Boston INF Deven Marrero was sent to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for INF Eduardo Nunez. ... KC dealt RHP Luke Farrell, the son of the Red Sox manager, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. ... The Red Sox recalled LHP Robby Scott. ... LHP Brian Johnson was in Boston to have his shoulder checked but the injury is not believed to be serious. ... RHP Trevor Cahill makes his Royals debut when he faces LHP Eduardo Rodriguez in Saturday night's second game of the series.