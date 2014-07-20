De La Rosa, Napoli lead Red Sox past Royals

BOSTON -- Rubby De La Rosa looks pretty cozy at Fenway Park.

It didn’t take the rookie right-hander too long to feel that way, either.

De La Rosa pitched seven sharp innings and Mike Napoli homered to lead the surging Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

“It’s fun to pitch here,” said De La Rosa, who improved to 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA at home this season. “I like the mound. I like the fans. I feel comfortable here.”

De La Rosa (3-2) gave up one run and five hits, walking four and striking out two. The 25-year-old is holding opponents to a .180 average and has allowed one or no runs in three of his four home starts.

“He’s been outstanding at home,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “The environment, the energy that’s created here at Fenway, it seems like he thrives on it and channels it here in the right way.”

Napoli, Boston’s first baseman, had two hits and a walk and scored two runs, one coming on a solo home run in the sixth inning that gave the Red Sox the lead for good en route to their sixth win in seven games.

While they have lost 20 one-run games this season, tied with the New York Mets and now the Royals for the most in baseball, the Red Sox (45-52) are growing accustomed to eking out narrow victories at home. Boston’s last eight wins at Fenway Park each have come by a run, including Friday when it stormed back from a three-run deficit to win 5-4.

”We’ve had our fair share of one-run games, let’s be honest,“ Farrell said. ”Of late, we’ve won our fare share here at Fenway.

“I don’t buy into the adage that things even out.”

Meanwhile, the Royals (48-48) are headed in the opposite direction, falling to 10-20 in one-run games one year after leading the American League with 31 such victories.

Kansas City has lost five of its last six games and eight of 11.

“We’re not scoring enough runs. It’s as simple as that,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When we score, we win. It’s a combination of not capitalizing on opportunities, and we had opportunities tonight.”

De La Rosa ended those chances quickly.

He allowed 10 baserunners through six innings but stranded seven while pitching out of two-on jams in the second and sixth.

“Even in the couple of situations where we gave an extra baserunner, he shut it down and pitched with a lot of poise tonight,” Farrell said.

Andrew Miller worked a scoreless eighth and Koji Uehara posted his 20th save with a perfect ninth.

Kansas City’s Danny Duffy (5-10) yielded two runs (one earned) and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander walked three and struck out two in losing for the fifth time in six starts.

The Royals took the lead in the third inning when center fielder Jarrod Dyson tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Omar Infante.

The Red Sox tied it 1-1 in the fourth when Napoli singled, moved to second on a walk to left fielder Jonny Gomes and scored when right fielder Shane Victorino’s sharp grounder scooted through the legs of shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Napoli put the Red Sox in front in the sixth with his 11th homer of the season, crushing a 3-1 offering from Duffy over the Green Monster in left field.

”That was really what I felt like was my only mistake tonight,“ Duffy said. ”I thought it was located pretty well, but he went in and got it.

“You know, 3-1 and keep trying to pump fastballs and that’s what happens sometimes.”

NOTES: The Red Sox on Saturday activated RF Shane Victorino from the disabled list and optioned OF Mookie Betts to Triple-A Pawtucket. Victorino, playing Saturday for the first time since May 23, had been limited to 21 games this season because of hamstring and back injuries. He went 1-for-3. ... Royals CF Lorenzo Cain, mired in an 0-for-19 slump, got the night off and was replaced by Jarrod Dyson, who opened the game with a walk but was doubled up at first base on a line drive and a perfect throw from CF Jackie Bradley Jr. ... Royals 1B Eric Hosmer extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning. ... Kansas City RHP Yordano Ventura (7-7, 3.22 ERA) will oppose Boston LHP Jon Lester (9-7, 2.65) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.