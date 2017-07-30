Eighth-inning rally carries Royals past Red Sox

BOSTON -- Melky Cabrera is on the way to provide reinforcements, but the Kansas City Royals did just fine without him against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar combined to drive in all five of the Royals' runs, with Gordon smashing a go-ahead triple in the eighth to cap a four-run inning as Kansas City rallied for a 5-3 win at Fenway Park.

"Just kind of typical of our success, you know, the big guys are getting on base and then Esky and Gordy ... come up with huge hits," Royals manager Ned Yost said after his team's 10th win in the last 11 games.

Before the game, Kansas City re-acquired Cabrera and cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox for two minor league pitchers to bolster the outfield entering the stretch run.

Cabrera previously played for the Royals during the 2011 season, posting career highs in home runs (18) and RBIs (87) while hitting .305 that season.

"That's a good pick(up), man," Escobar said of Cabrera, who is batting .295 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs in 98 games this year. "... Everybody knows Melky can hit and he's playing really good."

Gordon's heroics were preceded by a game-tying two-run single with the bases loaded for Escobar, who had three RBIs total to help Kansas City (55-48) take the rubber match of its three-game series with Boston (57-49).

Rafael Devers clubbed his first career homer at Fenway, a solo shot, and his second since his major league debut last Tuesday after Boston brought him up from Triple-A Pawtucket.

"His first-step quickness and reaction off the bat has been better than anticipated, to be honest with you," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of the 20-year-old Devers.

Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez also drove in one run apiece for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of their last 10 games despite earning a wild 9-8, extra-inning victory Saturday.

Boston fell to 1-45 when trailing after eight innings.

Kansas City won the series opener 4-2 on Friday to run its winning streak to a season-high nine games before Saturday's loss.

Royals starter Jason Hammel (5-8) gave up three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in seven innings, marking the first time a Kansas City starter has gone seven frames since July 15.

"We need to do that a lot more. That's our job, to go deep," Hammel said.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save for Kansas City.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz tossed 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his 100th career start, allowing seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Matt Barnes (6-3) was tagged with the loss after coughing up four runs (three earned) and failing to record an out in the eighth.

"The bullpen's been so good all year. It's just part of baseball. It happens sometimes," Pomeranz said of the Red Sox's bullpen implosion.

Boston pushed across two runs in the second as Moreland clubbed an RBI double and Vazquez followed with an RBI single.

Escobar cut the Red Sox's lead in half with an RBI double in the fourth before Devers clubbed his homer an inning later to make it 3-1.

Devers' blast sailed approximately 381 feet and landed just above the home run line on the Green Monster in left field. He held up at second base as a crew chief review confirmed the home run call.

Kansas City loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth, allowing Escobar to deliver his game-tying two-run single to the opposite field.

"(I was) just trying to put the ball in play. I (wasn't) trying to (hit the ball) too hard. I just put the ball in play and I hit the ball really good to the other side," Escobar said.

Gordon followed with his go-ahead three-bagger to center.

The inning began with a fielding error by Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, allowing Lorenzo Cain to reach first.

"It opens the door, and then all of the sudden there's life," Farrell said of Bogaerts' costly miscue.

Boston loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth for Mookie Betts, who flied out to center field to end the game.

NOTES: Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (sore left knee) was out of the lineup for a second straight game. ... Kansas City re-acquired OF Melky Cabrera and cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox for LHP Andre Davis and RHP A.J. Puckett. In a corresponding move, Kansas City designated RHP Andrew Edwards for assignment. ... Boston celebrated the 10th anniversary of its 2007 World Series championship team in a pregame ceremony. David Ortiz, Curt Schilling, Jason Varitek, Mike Lowell and Pedroia were among those honored on the field, with '07 World Series MVP Mike Lowell throwing out a ceremonial first pitch to Varitek. ... Ortiz told reporters Red Sox LHP Dave Price should apologize to team broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for publicly confronting him on the team plane. "If he has to come and apologize to Eckersley ... let's do it and let's just move on," Ortiz said. ... Red Sox RHP Doug Fister (0-5, 7.46 ERA) faces the Cleveland Indians and Royals LHP Danny Duffy (7-6, 3.56 ERA) opposes the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.