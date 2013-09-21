Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

The last time manager Ned Yost was in this position it did not end well.

Yost was the Brewers manager in 2008 and they were in the chase for a National League wild-card berth, but in September Milwaukee was fading fast.

The Brewers fired Yost with a dozen games remaining with an 83-67 record. Yost went home to Georgia, while the Brewers made the playoffs.

Going through that painful experience for Yost could prove to be constructive for him with the Royals in the wild-card race this year. Yost even acknowledges that.

“Like I ask my players, ‘Do you learn from your mistakes and do you learn from your experiences to continue to try to get better every single day?'” Yost said. “I think I’ve done that from the last time I was in this situation. I understand a lot more than I did back then about these types of situations. And I think it’s to my benefit.”

Yost is a lame-duck manager in the final year of his contract. Yost, who replaced Trey Hillman as the Royals manager on May 13, 2010, entered this season with a 198-253 record with the Royals.

General manager Dayton Moore publically has good words concerning Yost, but also said he would wait until the end of the season before making a decision on whether to bring him back.

“We’re just trying to win a game,” Yost said, not wanting speculation on whether he will be in the Royals dugout next season to be a distraction.

Moore’s contract, ironically, is up after next season, so 2014 will be an extremely pivotal year for the Royals, who beat Texas 2-1 on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-72

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Rangers (Matt Garza, 9-6, 4.06) at Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 14-11, 4.08)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts Saturday against the Rangers, is coming off a complete-game eight-inning 3-2 loss to the Tigers, allowing 13 hits, including a pair of home runs to Alex Avila. Guthrie is 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 14 games, 11 of them starts, against the Rangers. He last faced the Rangers on Sept. 4, 2012, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings in a 6-3 victory.

--SS Alcides Escobar drew only his 19th walk in 617 plate-appearances, but it was a huge one with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth inning to force home the go-ahead run. Escobar, who was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, had 75 plate-appearances between walks. It was his first walk since Aug. 27 at Minnesota.

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run. It was his 23rd multi-hit game and raised his batting average to .254.

--RHP Greg Holland logged his 44th save, which is one shy of the club record. RHP Dan Quisenberry had 45 saves in 1983, while RHP Jeff Montgomery matched that in 1993.

--RHP Ervin Santana lowered his ERA to 3.16, giving up one run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings, his longest start since July 24. It was his career best 23rd quality start. He had 22 in 2008 with the Angels. “Everything was pretty good,” Santana said. “I had the location down, the breaking ball down, the change up. In the second inning I was a little off. I felt good. I didn’t want to come out, but I just want to win a ball game and it’s not my decision.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Escobar in the last two weeks has been as locked in as anybody we’ve got. Both Pedro (Grifol, hitting coach) and I looked at each other and had the utmost confidence that he would get it done, and he did.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on SS Alcides Escobar after he drew a bases-loaded walk for the winning run in a 2-1 win over Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell