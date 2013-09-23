Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Kansas City fans showed up in droves for the final homestand with the Royals contending for a wildcard playoff berth.

The Royals sold out the game Saturday night against the Rangers, plus had big crowds Friday and Sunday for the series with the Rangers.

“(That‘s) what we had envisioned, what we had hoped for, when we started to get to the point where we could compete,” Royals manager Ned Yost.

“We just feel this is going to be an everyday occurrence. But (Saturday) was as fun as it gets in terms of fans, the excitement at the ball park for them really being into us and really being behind us.”

Rangers pitcher Matt Garza, however, shut down the Royals offense on Saturday, not allowing a run until Eric Hosmer homered to lead off the ninth, to silence the crowd of 36,575 in a 3-1 Kansas City defeat.

Justin Maxwell sent the fans home happy with a walk-off 10th-inning grand slam with two out and the count full in a 4-0 verdict over the Rangers.

“Especially the last month, the fans have really been behind us, a lot of excitement at the stadium,” Yost said.

He said the week has “absolutely” been a “playoff atmosphere” at Kauffman Stadium.

“That’s the excitement we want to bring to the stadium every single night,” Yost said.

The Royals’ total attendance was slightly up over last year, but the average was down, with one less game. The Royals’ final 2013 attendance was 10,933 more than last season. The Royals, however, had one more home game this year. They averaged 21,479 last year, compared to 21,614 this season.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-73

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Royals (Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 1.59) at Mariners (Brandon Maurer, 4-8, 6.95)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon went 0-for-13 in the series with the Rangers and 3-for-26 on the six-game homestand. Gordon, however, did come up with a key play in the ninth when he threw out Alex Rios at third base when he attempted to advance on Adrian Beltre’s fly ball to left. Gordon, who has earned Gold Gloves in the past two seasons, tops American League outfielders with 16 assists.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will make his second big-league start Monday when the Royals open a seven-game trip against the Mariners. Ventura, who is considered the Royals’ top pitching prospect, limited the Indians to one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his debut against the Indians on Tuesday in a no-decision.

--LHP Danny Duffy is eligible to come off the disabled list Monday, but it appears doubtful he will make another start this year. “I haven’t played catch at all, just treatment,” Duffy said. “I do know they let me shag (in batting practice) and throw the ball in. I‘m doing everything I can to be ready.” Duffy, who had Tommy John surgery last year, went on the disabled list Sept. 17, retroactive to Sept. 8, with a left forearm strain.

--RF Justin Maxwell normally does not start against right-handers, but he started Sunday against Rangers RHP Alexi Ogando. Royals manager Ned Yost explained right-handed hitters have a higher batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage off Ogando than left-handed hitters this season. That paid off in the 10th when Maxwell hit a walk-off grand slam off Joakim Soria.

--RHP James Shields held the Rangers scoreless for eight innings in a no-decision. He allowed six hits, walked one, struck out two and had a balk before departing after 105 pitches. It was his American League-leading 26th quality start. It was the fifth time this year he has thrown at least seven scoreless innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t win ball games like that very often and that wasn’t a wall scrapper. He was a guy that fit our profile for our team. He’s got energy, life, a great teammate and he’s got monster power.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RF Justin Maxwell, who hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Sunday as the Royals defeated the Rangers 4-0.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season. “I haven’t played catch at all, just treatment,” Duffy said.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell