Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

The Royals remain in wild-card contention with six games remaining, and a big part of the reason was their success at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City finished with a 44-37 home record, its best home mark in more than 20 years.

The 1992 Royals won 44 home games, while the 1993 club won 43 home games.

It was a weird home year for the Royals, to say the least. They set a franchise record with 11 consecutive home losses in May. They also dropped seven straight home games in August. However, they finished by winning 13 of 17 at home. They capped it off with a walk-off Justin Maxwell grand slam in the 10th inning Sunday against the Rangers.

“We’re getting to be a better team,” manager Ned Yost said. “That’s why we’ve got a better home record. And we’ve got a better road record than we have at a lot of times.”

The Royals are 39-36 on the road after their 6-5, 12-inning win at Seattle on Monday. Kansas City plays two more times against the Mariners, then finished with four games in Chicago against the White Sox.

The 39 road victories are the most for Kansas City since the team went 43-39 on the road in 2003.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-73

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Royals (Bruce Chen, 8-3, 3.13) at Mariners (James Paxton, 2-0, 2.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields is not expected to miss a start despite the bruised right elbow he suffered Sunday, manager Ned Yost said. Shields took a line drive from Rangers OF David Murphy off his elbow in the third inning of Sunday’s game but did not come out. Yost said before Monday’s game that Shields is “a little bruised, a little sore, (but) he’s fine.” Shields’ next scheduled start is Friday against the White Sox.

--RHP Yordano Ventura made his second career start Monday, and he cruised into the sixth inning before tiring out. Ventura allowed just one hit before giving up a walk, a wild pitch, a single and another walk to consecutive at-bats before coming out of the game in the sixth. Ventura wound up charged with one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Over two major league starts, Ventura has given up seven hits and two earned runs in 11 1/3 innings.

--RHP Greg Holland overcame a shaky beginning to the 12th inning to earn his 45th save of the season, matching the club single-season record. Dan Quisenberry saved 45 games in 1983, and Jeff Montgomery tied the mark in 1993. Holland walked the first two batters he faced Monday night, but he eventually finished off the game with a controversial strikeout that left Mariners LF Michael Saunders cursing at the plate umpire. Of the record-tying save, Holland said: “Maybe it’ll sink in later, when I‘m sitting at home in the offseason.”

--OF Justin Maxwell was the hero of Sunday’s win over Texas, and his reward was supposed to be a night off Monday in Seattle. However, Maxwell, who hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Sunday’s 4-0 win, came on to pinch-hit in the eighth inning Monday, and he hit a leadoff double. He remained in the game and went 1-for-3.

--CF Jarrod Dyson committed his fourth error of the season Monday. He badly misplayed a routine fly ball off the bat of Seattle’s Mike Zunino, resulting in a three-base error that allowed the tying run to score in the bottom of the seventh inning. Zunino went on to score the go-ahead run, and Seattle’s second unearned run of the inning, when Nick Franklin singled to left.

--2B Emilio Bonifacio had two crucial at-bats in the eighth and ninth innings of Monday’s game, with much different results. He delivered an RBI single in the eighth to tie the score 3-3, then came up again with two outs in the ninth and the game deadlocked 5-5. Seattle closer Danny Farquhar struck Bonifacio out to end that threat. Bonifacio ended the night 2-for-5.

--LF Alex Gordon temporarily saved the Royals on Monday night, when his 10th-inning throw gunned down Seattle’s Kyle Seager at home plate for the final out of the inning, preserving a 5-5 tie. With one out and the bases loaded, Gordon caught a fly ball from PH Endy Chavez in shallow left field and threw home. The throw took C Salvador Perez to the right of the plate but gave him enough time to make a sweeping tag that barely caught Seager just above his elbow.

--LHP Bruce Chen posted some solid outings against the Mariners over the years, and the Royals are hoping for more of the same when he takes the mound Tuesday in Seattle. Chen has a 3-1 record and 3.00 ERA against the Mariners since 2009. The 36-year-old is having one of his best seasons from a statistical standpoint, as he is 8-3 with a 3.13 ERA. He’s on pace to post his lowest ERA since 2004, when he went 2-1 with a 3.02 ERA in just eight appearances with the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every win from now to the last game of the season is important to us. We just need to win. We can’t control what the other teams do.” -- C Salvador Perez, after his 12th-inning double lifted the Royals to a 6-5 win over the Mariners on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) was hurt Sept. 22, but he is expected to make his Sept. 27 start.

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season. “I haven’t played catch at all, just treatment,” Duffy said.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell