Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

Right field appeared to be a position the Royals might want to upgrade for 2014.

They still could sign an outfielder, but with the emergence of Justin Maxwell and rookie David Lough that need might not be so great for next year.

The Royals traded away the right fielder of the future last December when they shipped 2012 Minor League Player of the Year Wil Myers to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a package to acquire ace right-hander James Shields.

With Jeff Francoeur struggling for the second straight year offensively, he was designated for assignment on June 30.

Manager Ned Yost called it an “under the radar” trade when the Royals acquired Maxwell on July 31 from the Astros for minor league pitcher Kyle Smith.

Maxwell, 29, is batting .293 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs in 83 at-bats since the Royals acquired him.

“He has monster power,” Yost said.

Maxwell hit a walk-off, full-count, two-out, 10th-inning grand slam on Sunday to beat the Rangers 4-0 in the Royals’ final home game.

Maxwell said he occasionally looks at video of his prodigious blasts as part of his pregame procedure.

”A lot of guys like to watch themselves do well,“ Maxwell said. ”They call it kind of like a highlight reel before you go out on the field, so you leave the locker room on a positive note.

“So you always want to see yourself doing well. So I think that helps a little bit.”

Maxwell also hit a grand slam on Sept. 30, 2009, against the Mets in the Nationals’ final home game of that season.

“Google it,” Maxwell said. “It’s on YouTube. I’ve watched it a bunch on YouTube. My son has watched it on YouTube, too.”

Maxwell has the power to be an everyday corner outfielder, but if the Royals do not add an outfielder in the offseason he could platoon with Lough.

Lough, 27, has a .282 batting average in 93 games, with 23 multi-hit games, 17 doubles, four triples, three home runs and a .303 road batting average. His 20 RBIs with two outs ranks second among American League rookies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-74

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Royals (Ervin Santana, 9-9, 3.16) at Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma, 13-6, 2.76)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday afternoon, then told reporters he would be available for Friday night’s scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox. “Pencil me in,” Shields told MLB.com.

--LHP Chris Dwyer made his major league debut Tuesday night, when he came out of the bullpen to open the sixth inning and promptly gave up singles to the first two batters he faced. But Dwyer ended up pitching two innings of shutout ball, striking out two of the eight batters he faced.

--LHP Bruce Chen pulled a Houdini act for most of his Tuesday start, working his way in and out of trouble until Seattle’s Justin Smoak finally did some damage with a three-run homer in the fifth. Chen pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. He hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in any of his past three starts.

--1B Eric Hosmer had a first-inning single to extend his hitting streak to eight games and added a single in the ninth to provide some of Kansas City’s only offense on Tuesday night. He had two of the Royals’ five hits. Hosmer is hitting .314 (11 of 35) during the hitting streak.

--RHP Ervin Santana has rebounded from a slow start to September, having allowed just one run off 10 hits over his past two starts. The bad news is that Santana’s next opponent, the Seattle Mariners, tagged him for four runs off seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in a Sept. 4 start. Since then, Santana has gone 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA. He is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Google it. It’s on YouTube. I’ve watched it a bunch on YouTube. My son has watched it on YouTube, too.” -- OF Justin Maxwell, boasting about a grand slam he hit in 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) was hurt Sept. 22. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 24 and is expected to make his Sept. 27 start.

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season. “I haven’t played catch at all, just treatment,” Duffy said.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell