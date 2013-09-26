Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

The Royals’ push for a playoff berth ended with a whimper Wednesday night.

A 6-0 loss at Seattle ended Kansas City’s minuscule hopes of grabbing an American League wild-card berth. Still, the team remained in contention into the final week and posted its first winning season since 2003. Not bad for a franchise that last reached the playoffs in 1985.

The Royals (83-75) knew they were figuratively down to their last strike when the Indians beat the White Sox 7-2 earlier Wednesday. The shutout against the Mariners made Kansas City’s elimination official.

“I just think it shows a lot of the guys here how close they are and how much every game counts -- from April, May, from the start of the season -- because it can come down to the last week of the year to see who makes the postseason,” outfielder Justin Maxwell said. “I hope that gives guys motivation to come out and have a strong start and push through the whole year and not give any games away.”

The focus now turns to 2014, and one of the first orders of offseason business was addressed before Wednesday’s game.

General manager Dayton Moore said he wants Ned Yost to return as the Royals’ manager.

”Ned has done a terrific job,“ Moore said. ”We’ll sit down and talk about it. Contractually, Ned’s up, and we’re going to work together (to hammer out a new contract).

“It goes without saying that I want him back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-75

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 14-12, 4.09) at White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 2-2, 5.04)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth inning single Wednesday night. Hosmer is hitting .307 (12-for-39) during that span.

--RHP Ervin Santana walked four in six-plus innings Wednesday at Seattle. Santana finishes the season 9-10 after taking the loss. He went 5-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 15 starts on the road.

--OF Alex Gordon continued his hot hitting away from Kauffman Stadium with two hits Wednesday. Gordon has hit safely in 17 consecutive road games. He has a .289 road batting average and a .247 average at home.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will get his final start of the season Thursday against the White Sox in Chicago. The veteran will look to add to his career-high 14 wins. Guthrie, who topped 200 innings during his last start, needs five innings to set a single-season career high. In 20 career games (18 starts) against the White Sox, Guthrie is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA.

--LHP Will Smith served up back-to-back homers to Seattle’s Michael Saunders and Mike Zunino in the eighth inning Wednesday. Over his past six appearances covering 4 1/3 innings, Smith allowed five runs (four earned)

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He handcuffed us. We couldn’t do anything.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who threw eight shutout innings Wednesday in Seattle’s 6-0 win over Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) was hurt Sept. 22. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 24 and is expected to make his Sept. 27 start.

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had season-ending shoulder surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell