Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

This season will end like every other season since 1985.

That was the year the Royals toppled the St. Louis Cardinals in a seven-game World Series with Bret Saberhagen, George Brett, Willie Wilson, Frank White, Steve Balboni, Dan Quisenberry and -- drumroll please -- Buddy Biancalana among the October stars.

But the longest active playoff drought in the major leagues continued with the Royals officially eliminated on Wednesday after being shutout in back-to-back games in Seattle. That’s 28 years and counting without a sniff of the playoffs.

The season continues with four meaningless games at Chicago against the hopeless and hapless White Sox. The Royals pinned defeat No. 97 on the White Sox on Thursday night, with David Lough’s two-run homer the big hit in a 3-2 verdict. The last-place White Sox have lost 23 of their past 33 games.

With the Royals mathematically eliminated from the wild-card race, manager Ned Yost vowed to look at some other players on the roster for the four-game series.

“We’ll rest some guys now,” Yost said. “We’ll look at it and get some of the younger guys in some of these games, give (a chance to play to) the guys that have been here and been working and haven’t had an opportunity to play. We’ll mix them in and see if we can’t win some games.”

George Kottaras started at catcher in the series opener, instead of Salvador Perez. Starting shortstop Alcides Escobar got the evening off as Pedro Ciriaco, who had not played since Sept. 9, made his first start.

Chris Getz got his first starting assignment at second base since Sept. 3, when he left a game with dizziness. Emilio Bonifacio had started every game at second base since.

Getz went 0-for-4 to drop his batting average to .220. Ciriaco also went 0-for-4 and stranded three runners. Kottaras, who is hitting .180, had a bunt single and struck out twice in four at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-75

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Royals (James Shields, 12-9, 3.21) at White Sox (Chris Sale, 11-13, 2.97)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Shields is sitting on 99 career wins and ranks first in the American League in quality starts (26) and innings pitched (221 2/3). Shields has faced the Sox in 16 starts, with a 4-4 record and a 3.97 ERA -- including 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA this year.

--RHP Greg Holland picked up his 46th save of the season for the Royals on Thursday night and broke the team record of 45 that was set by Dan Quisenberry in 1983. Holland has allowed just four earned runs since May 30. That time frame spans 50 innings, for a minuscule 0.72 ERA, and includes 75 strikeouts.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie started earned his career-high 15th win. Guthrie went seven innings and allowed just two runs -- on solo home runs -- in the Royals’ 3-2 victory over Chicago. He struck out four, walked one and gave up four hits. “For me, it’s a reflection on the team,” Guthrie said. “The bullpen pitched tremendous all season long, especially in games I (started), and the offense picked us up right along with the defense. Wins, for the most part, can only be attributed to the guys around you. It’s a team effort and I‘m really pleased to help the team win games and get credit for it 15 times.”

--1B Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 and had a nine-game hitting streak snapped in the Royals’ 3-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. The streak was tied for the longest of the season for Hosmer, who came into the game hitting .308 during the run and .337 (31-for-92) in September.

--C Salvador Perez did not start Thursday. He had gone hitless in his previous two games but had driven in 28 runs since Aug. 23 -- tied for the second-most in the majors. Perez ranks second in the American League with a blistering .370 batting average with runners in scoring position.

--SS Pedro Ciriaco started Thursday night in a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his first appearance since Sept. 9 in Cleveland and just the third since joining the Royals, who claimed him off waivers July 16 and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha. Ciriaco went 0-for-4 while hitting second in the batting order.

--OF David Lough hit a two-run home run Thursday, his first homer since July 26 (39 games). Both came against the White Sox in Chicago. In his last seven games against the White Sox, Lough is hitting .409 with a double, two homers and six RBI.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) was hurt Sept. 22. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 24 and is expected to make his Sept. 27 start.

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had season-ending shoulder surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell