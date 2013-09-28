Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

For most clubs, 84 victories would be a so-what accomplishment, barely above .500 and no postseason play.

For the Royals, 84 in the ‘W’ column is huge.

The Royals beat the White Sox 3-2 on Thursday to hike their record to 84-75. Blow the trumpets please. The last time the Royals won 84 games in a season was 1993. If that seems like the dinosaur ages, it was. “Jurassic Park” was a 1993 blockbuster at the movie theaters. The 1993 team finished with an 84-78 record.

The Royals followed that win up with No. 85 Friday, when they defeated the White Sox 6-1. That’s the team’s best record since they won 92 games in 1989.

While the Royals have been eliminated from the playoff picture, they want to try to set a tone for 2014 spring training.

“We want to keep adding to it,” Yost said. “They’re all pushing, and they all want to finish strong. They’ve got that mindset that we want to push right to the end.”

Jeremy Guthrie picked up his 15th victory Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. Greg Holland worked the ninth to log a club-record 46th save.

“We won’t pack it in just because there’s no chance to make the playoffs,” Guthrie said. “We’d love to win as many games as we can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-75

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Royals (Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 1.59) at White Sox (Erik Johnson, 2-2, 2.82)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jamey Carroll got his 1,000th career hit in the Royals’ 6-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll doubled to left field in the fourth inning. He is playing for his seventh franchise after being picked up in a trade this season.

--RHP Yordano Ventura is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Ventura has yet to pick up a decision in either of his first two major league starts. He will be matched against fellow rookie RHP Erik Johnson, the Sox’s top pitching prospect.

--RHP James Shields pitched seven strong innings in the Royals’ 6-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field for his 100th major league win. Shields went 10-3 with a 2.07 ERA in 18 road starts this season.

--1B Eric Hosmer racked up his 60th multi-hit game of the season by going 2-for-5 in the Royals’ 6-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Hosmer came into the game tied for second in the majors with Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen.

--1B Billy Butler is one of the few players with a good track record against Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs off Sale in the Royals’ 6-1 win on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, upping his career numbers against Sale to .412 with two doubles and three home runs.

--INF Emilio Bonifacio returned to the starting lineup for the Royals on Friday night in a 6-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox. Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with two RBIs off Sox ace LHP Chris Sale.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m really excited I got my 100th win today. I‘m just proud of my season this year. One-hundred wins in the big leagues. ... It’s a pretty special moment.” -- RHP James Shields, after striking out 10 and yielding just one run in seven innings of Friday’s 6-1 victory over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP James Shields (bruised right elbow) was hurt Sept. 22. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 24 and made his Sept. 27 start.

--LHP Danny Duffy (strained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 8. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch again this season.

--DH/1B Carlos Pena (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 17, three days after undergoing the procedure.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day list Feb. 12. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas but was shut down after one start because of lower-back stiffness. He finally started a new rehab assignment with Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 3, then pitched for Triple-A Omaha from Aug. 8-28. He was shut down with a sore right shoulder in early September and will not pitch again this season. He had season-ending shoulder surgery Sept. 10. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--INF Miguel Tejada (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 14. He was added to the restricted list after being suspended 105 games Aug. 17.

--LHP Noel Arguelles (shoulder) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 3.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

RHP Yordano Ventura

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Luis Mendoza

RHP Kelvin Herrera

LHP Will Smith

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Donnie Joseph

LHP Chris Dwyer

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

George Kottaras

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Chris Getz

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jamey Carroll

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Irving Falu

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF David Lough

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Justin Maxwell