Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- There is no tomorrow for the Kansas City Royals. No wait until next year. No more developing players in the big leagues.

The time has arrived.

It is NOW.

The Royals, who have not sniffed a playoff game since winning the 1985 World Series, have been pointing to 2014 to end that 29-year famine. All the pieces are in place and the club is coming off an 86-76 season, their most victories since John Wathan managed the Royals to a 92-70 record in 1989. The Royals made a second-half run that put them in the wild-card race.

To take that next step, the Royals made three significant offseason moves.

The Royals acquired Norichika Aoki via trade with the Brewers to fill the right field void and bat leadoff. They signed free agent Omar Infante to a four-year contract to be the everyday second baseman. They also signed left-hander Jason Vargas to be the No. 2 starter, replacing right-hander Ervin Santana, who signed with the Braves in March.

A year ago, the Royals opened the season with Jeff Francoeur in right and Chris Getz at second. Francoeur was released after hitting .208 with a .249 on-base percentage, three homers and 13 RBIs. The offensively-challenged Getz hit .220 with a .273 slugging percentage and eight extra-base hits in 78 games.

While the Royals’ .260 batting average ranked fifth last year in the American League, only four teams scored fewer runs than the Royals’ 648.

Manager Ned Yost believes the additions of Aoki, who had a .356 on-base percentage last year, and Infante, who hit .318 in 118 games with Detroit, at the top of the batting order will lead to producing more runs.

It also allows Yost to drop Alex Gordon from leadoff to the fifth slot, which suits the batting order better. Gordon’s 20 home runs led the club last year.

The lingering spring training question concerned Infante’s health. He appeared in only eight games with 24 at-bats before the club left Arizona because of a nagging bone spur in his right elbow.

Pitching was a Royals’ strength last year, leading the AL with a 3.45 ERA, but James Shields and Jeremy Guthrie are the only starters back that began last season in the rotation. Luis Mendoza is pitching in Japan, Wade Davis is in the bullpen and Santana is in Atlanta. Shields is in the final year of his contract, another reason why the Royals must be playoff bound in 2014. They gave up the future, Wil Myers for Shields, to win in the present.

Bruce Chen, who finished last season in the rotation, is back. The Royals are anticipating big things from hard-throwing rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura. Greg Holland is the closer of a formidable bullpen.

The Royals left Arizona with an 11-15-2 record after winning the 2013 Cactus League title, but spring training records and statistics mean little, quickly forgotten. The Royals must prove the next six months they are a contender not a pretender.

The only serious spring training injury was right-hander Luke Hochevar needing season-ending Tommy John surgery. He was a big piece of the 2013 bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

--RHP Louis Coleman injured his right middle finger on the first day of pitchers fielding practice. He ended it by giving up six runs on three hits, including a home run, and three walks, while retiring only one Giants hitter March 23. With Coleman still nursing a finger bone bruise, he could begin the year on the disabled list.

--2B Omar Infante was restricted to eight games, going 8-for-24, .333, because of a right elbow bone spur. Manager Ned Yost said he has a “gut feeling” Infante will be ready when the season opens, but because of the uncertainty the club will likely carry an extra middle infielder to begin the season. Infante had no apparent problems with his elbow in a Thursday minor league game in Surprise, but he just DHed, going 0-for-4 with a walk. He and SS Alcides Escobar did not appear in a game together in Arizona.

--LHP Patrick Schuster was claimed March 25 off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Schuster, a Rule 5 pick who had a 1.83 ERA in the Class A California League last year, however, was returned Friday to the Diamondbacks, his original team. He never reported to the Royals’ spring training complex. The move to claim Schuster was more a ruse for the Royals to hopefully keep outfielder Carlos Peguero, who was designated for assignment. The Royals like Peguero’s power potential, a .972 OPS in 32 spring at-bats, and believe they had a better chance for him to clear waivers once the season started and remain in the organization.

--3B Mike Moustakas looked like what one would expect the second player picked in the 2007 draft would look, hitting .432 with four homers and six doubles in Arizona games. But those numbers do not look much different than his 2013 spring training numbers -- .406, five HR and eight doubles. Manager Ned Yost insists they are different because Moustakas has a better plan at the plate this March, taking pitches and getting more into a hitter’s count. The Royals need better production from Moustakas after he hit .233-12-42 last year.

--LHP Francisley Bueno had an impressive spring with a 1.64 ERA. In his final five outings, he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out 10. That was apparently enough for Bueno, 33, to earn an Opening Day roster spot for the first time in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t expect him to win 20 games. Is he capable? Yeah, maybe. But he’s a young guy. He’s going to go through his ups, and his downs,” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on expectations on RHP Yordano Ventura, who is being touted for AL Rookie of Year honors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

The Royals need to score runs this year to be the playoff team they expect to be. Only Eric Hosmer, who started slowly but hit .317 with 16 home runs and 30 doubles after May 19, had a strong offensive season. The Royals’ defense ranks second to none, but the offense must improve.

ROTATION:

1. RHP James Shields

2. LHP Jason Vargas

3. RHP Yordano Ventura

4. RHP Jeremy Guthrie

5. LHP Bruce Chen

Shields is in the final year of his contract and it is doubtful the Royals will be to afford to keep him after this season. The Royals are in a win-now mentality, sending AL Rookie of the Year Wil Myers to the Tampa Bay Rays to nab Shields. That is another reason why getting to the playoffs is of upmost importance this October.

Guthrie won a career-high 15 games last season, but also led the AL in hits allowed, 236. Vargas missed seven weeks last season with the Angels with a blood clot in his left arm, but appeared healthy in spring training. Ventura remains the X-factor with a fastball that sits between 96-99 and routinely hits three-figures on radar guns. Chen had an alarming spring training, 0-4 with a 7.27 ERA, but that is all washed away with the season starting.

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

LHP Francisley Bueno

Holland was a first-time All-Star selection last year, setting a franchise record with 47 saves. Crow was an All-Star pick in 2011, his rookie year. Collins led AL pitchers with 93 strikeouts in 2012, but that figure dipped to 52 in 2014.

Davis, who began last year in the rotation, has proved to be more effective as a reliever. Herrera has a fastball that touches 100, but command has been an issue and twice last season he was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The Royals will likely open with six relievers, although manager Ned Yost prefers seven, with right-hander Louis Coleman likely to miss the first few games with a right finger bone bruise.

LINEUP:

1. RF Norichika Aoki

2. 2B Omar Infante

3. 1B Eric Hosmer

4. DH Billy Butler

5. LF Alex Gordon

6. C Salvador Perez

7. 3B Mike Moustakas

8. CF Lorenzo Cain

9. SS Alcides Escobar

Aoki and Infante are offseason additions and the only two newcomers to the lineup. Infante’s right elbow bone spur restricted his activity in spring training.

Moustakas, .233, and Escobar, .234, must have better seasons for the Royals to click offensively. Escobar had only 28 extra-base hits and just 19 walks in 158 games last season. In 2012, he hit .293 with 30 doubles with Kevin Seitzer the hitting coach.

Butler put up decent numbers, .289-18-82, but down from 2013 when he hit .313 with a career high 29 home runs and 107 RBIs and was an All-Star pick.

RESERVES:

C Brett Hayes

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell

Dyson offers game-changing speed off the bench. Maxwell has good power and could be a potent bat off the bench.

Valencia crushes left-handed pitchers, a .371 batting average, which led AL hitters, and a .639 slugging percentage. Infante’s elbow problems opened a spot for Ciriaco. Perez will do the bulk of the catching, but Hayes is a dependable backup.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the year.

--RHP Louis Coleman (bruised right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He could be activated early in the season.

--2B Omar Infante (right elbow bone spur) was restricted in spring training, but he made the season-opening roster.