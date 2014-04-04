Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Kansas City was supposed to get its fourth look and the Detroit Tigers get their first at a young Royals pitcher who is one of the buzzes of baseball: hard-throwing right-hander Yordano Ventura.

However, weather intervened and Ventura’s start against the Tigers Thursday was cancelled due to rainout.

Instead of debuting Friday against the Chicago White Sox, however, manager Ned Yost decided to send Ventura to the bullpen for a couple of days.

“That gives us another quality arm in the bullpen for a couple of days,” Yost said.

The manager wanted to keep veteran righty Jeremy Guthrie starting Kansas City’s home opener on Friday and also didn’t want to have the rest of his starters going on a full week of rest for their second starts.

Ventura is one of the few starting pitchers capable of hitting 100 mph with his fastball, although he has learned to ratchet it down in the interest of pitching beyond the fifth inning.

There is some concerns about his size as not many starting pitchers under 6-feet throw that hard over an extended years, Scouts tend to look for the hard throwers who are at least 6-3 and upwards of 200 pounds.

There are exceptions to that trend, though, and Ventura is going to get the opportunity to prove he is one of them.

”He’s really young,“ Yost said of his 22-year-old starter. ”And he throws three pitches that on any given day he can command for strikes.

”He’s got that triple-digit fastball, a curve and a changeup. Plus he’s a very smart young guy.

“The game doesn’t speed up on him. He’s got a lot of confidence in his ability.”

Ventura is learning to dial his fastball down to the 94-96-mph range to enhance both his command and his chances of getting closer to the seventh inning before he has to come out.

His curve has developed very nicely, although inconsistency seeps in at times. His changeup is little more than a “show me” pitch at this time.

Keeping the ball down is a must for Ventura because his fastball does not have a lot of late life at this point. But he throws hard, and that’s something every team wants to see in a starter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 2013: 3-2, 3.25) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2013: 15-12, 4.04)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Louis Coleman is throwing regular side sessions back at camp in Arizona. “He’s throwing side sessions, he felt better,” manager Ned Yost reported Thursday. “Harold (Coleman’s real first name) reported feeling continued minor improvements in his finger. He completed a light pitchers’ (daily throwing program) without any issues. He received his normal therapy with no increase in his symptoms.” There is no timetable for a possible return but it’s likely Coleman will go on an injury-rehab assignment first.

--C Salvador Perez is on the threshold of becoming one of the game’s elite catchers, believes his manager, Ned Yost, a former catcher himself. “He’s the total player,” Yost said. “He’s offensive, he’s defensive, he’s got leadership skills. But there are still things that he needs to do to continue to get to the next level. I think he’s going to be the best. I don’t think there’s going to be anybody better than him. There’s only really one that’s better for me right now and that’s Yadier Molina.” Perez was a .301 career hitter entering the season and had four hits Opening Day in Detroit.

--2B Omar Infante says his balky right elbow is feeling better. “I don’t feel anything while I‘m throwing to first (in practice), about 20 balls or something like that,” Infante said. “In batting practice, I feel it a little bit, like a pinch, but in the game I feel good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That first walk was the thing that got us behind the eight-ball. Walking the leadoff batter. ... The second walk (of the inning) didn’t play into it as much as the first walk.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on the leadoff walk in the 10th that led to Detroit’s winning run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (sore middle finger on pitching hand) was placed on the disabled list to open the season retroactive to March 21. He jammed the finger during pitcher’s fielding practice drill at the start of spring training but a hoped-for recovery never happened and manager Ned Yost mentioned the last week of camp that it was a bone bruise that limited his ability to control his pitches. It was then decided to leave Coleman back in Arizona.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the year.

--2B Omar Infante (right elbow bone spur) was restricted in spring training, but he made the season-opening roster.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

1B Billy Butler

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Norichika Aoki

CF Lorenzo Cain

LF Alex Gordon

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell

