Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

When Royals manager Ned Yost initially saw the 2014 schedule, he knew immediately that he wanted right-hander Jeremy Guthrie to start the home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

“When I first saw the schedule and saw three days on the road, I wanted to have a veteran guy, especially one that’s had pretty good success against Chicago,” Yost said.

Last year, the Royals dropped the first two games, but Guthrie won the third, allowing one run, five hits and a walk in six innings of a 3-1 Royals victory over the White Sox.

Guthrie allowed four runs, seven hits, four walks and a hit batter on Friday in a 7-5 decision over the White Sox after the Royals had lost the first two games in Detroit before being rained out Thursday.

”This is kind of like a mirror image of last year,“ Yost said. ”We started 0-2 and Guthrie pitching against Chicago and ended up pitching a great game and we actually got on a bit of a roll in April after that. When I saw the schedule, I thought that would be the perfect scenario.

“If we would have been on the road for six days, we probably would have gone with Shields, Vargas, Guthrie, Chen and Ventura. The way this worked out, we made an adjustment and that’s the way it worked out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2013: 4-14, 4.75 ERA) at Royals (LHP Bruce Chen, 2013: 9-4, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante, who played sparingly in spring training because of a bone spur in his right elbow, went 3-for-5 against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Manager Ned Yost sees no need to rest him because of the elbow. “He’s going to be every day right now because we have off-days built in, in April four of them,” Yost said. “He feels great. He hasn’t had any issues with it. This thing will flare up from time to time, but the (cortisone) injection he had a couple of weeks ago has done its job. It’s calmed everything down. He feels good when he’s swinging and throwing.”

--RHP Yordano Ventura has been pushed back to Tuesday in the Royals’ rotation after his start on Thursday was rained out in Detroit. He is in the bullpen on Friday and Saturday. “I’d like to get him in at least one inning the next two days and maybe two (innings) if one game, but we’ll just see how it goes,” Yost said. “If not, he’ll throw a side on Sunday and be ready to go on Tuesday.”

--3B Mike Moustakas and SS Alcides Escobar are a combined 0-for-23 in the first three games. Each has drawn one walk. Moustakas is trying to bounce back from a .233 batting average last season, and Escobar hit .234 with a .259 on-base percentage and a .300 slugging percentage. Escobar’s .559 OPS was the worst in the majors last year among qualifiers for the batting title.

--C Salvador Perez was credited with his first career steal in the eighth inning of his 256th career game. He has the same number of steals this season as OF Jarrod Dyson, who stole his first base of the year in the same inning.

--RHP Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth on Friday against the White Sox, striking out two, for his first save of the season. Holland logged a franchise-record 57 saves last year. He is 5-1 with a 1.31 ERA with 15 saves in 31 career appearances against the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try not to get too excited in situations good or bad. I‘m more or less a boring pitcher, I think it’s been said. I just try to stay focused on the hitter instead of the entire situation and get the guy out. I realize they are just amped up as a pitcher be in those situations and try to get a big hit and I try to feed off of that.” -- Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie after a 7-5 win over the White Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (sore middle finger on pitching hand) was placed on the disabled list to open the season retroactive to March 21. He jammed the finger during pitcher’s fielding practice drill at the start of spring training but a hoped-for recovery never happened and manager Ned Yost mentioned the last week of camp that it was a bone bruise that limited his ability to control his pitches. It was then decided to leave Coleman back in Arizona.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the year.

--2B Omar Infante (right elbow bone spur) was restricted in spring training, but he made the season-opening roster.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

LHP Francisley Bueno

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

1B Billy Butler

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Norichika Aoki

CF Lorenzo Cain

LF Alex Gordon

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell