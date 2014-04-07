Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- James Shields, the Kansas City Royals’ ace, was paired against Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander on Opening Day. On Sunday, Shields was opposed by White Sox left-hander Chris Sale.

Shields has a 2.72 ERA in his two starts, yet his record is 0-1.

Through 13 1/3 innings, the Royals right-hander has nine strikeouts while walking just one and allowing 10 hits.

When opposed by the other club’s ace, Shields has little room for error. The White Sox scored only one run off him in seven innings Sunday, but that was one too many with Sale on the mound.

”What we saw out there today was two No. 1 starters that were at the top of their game,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”Both of them had their ‘A’ game on the mound. That’s as good of stuff as I’ve seen James Shields have. He had everything working, his fastball at 94-95, a great cutter, a great change, a great curveball.

“Sale was right there with him. He has everything going. Both starters just pitched a great game, both of them.”

Luckily for Shields, he won’t be facing Verlander or Sale in his next start. Shields will make his next start at Minnesota, and the Twins have no one of that ilk in their rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-1, 3.18 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 0-0, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tim Collins faced four White Sox batters in the ninth inning Sunday and retired only one, giving up three runs, a hit and two walks. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged there is a slight concern about Collins’ command or lack of it, but that Collins had that problem last season and worked out of it.

--3B Mike Moustakas, who was hitless in 15 at-bats through the first four games, was held out of the lineup Sunday. “He’s pressing a little bit,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--SS Alcides Escobar singled in the eighth inning for his first hit of the season in his 17th at-bat. Escobar’s .579 OPS was the worst in the majors last season for an everyday player.

--RHPs Aaron Crow and Wade Davis were unavailable Sunday after working the previous two days. They should be ready Monday. With his options limited, manager Ned Yost went to RHP Kelvin Herrera trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning Sunday against the White Sox. Herrera pitched a scoreless inning, but LHPs Tim Collins and Francisley Bueno combined to allow four runs in the ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You knew one run was going to win it. We’re doing everything we can to scratch one across, but we’ve got do a better job of figuring how we’re going to do that next time. Today, wasn’t the day.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, after the Royals lost 5-1 to the White Sox on Sunday in a game that was scoreless into the seventh inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Louis Coleman (sore middle finger on pitching hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be activated by mid-April.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the year.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Tim Collins

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell