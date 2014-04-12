Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS - To say Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas has struggled in the early part of the season would be an understatement. After a torrid spring, in which Moustakas hit .429 with four homers and 18 RBIs, much was expected of the 25-year old former top prospect, entering his third full season in the major leagues.

But that hot spring hasn’t translated to the regular season. Moustakas entered play Friday against the Minnesota Twins with one hit in 26 at-bats with one RBI over seven games -- a batting average of .038. He did have his best game of the season Friday, going 2-for-4 and raising his batting average 62 points. It was perhaps the only highlight for the Royals in a 10-1 loss.

Moustakas couldn’t put a finger on why his success in Arizona hasn’t carried over but he said he’s doing his best to remain patient.

“I‘m just not getting hits right now,” Moustakas said. “They’ll start falling for me here soon, I‘m starting to feel good at the plate again, getting myself in good counts to hit.”

Royals manager Ned Yost isn’t concerned either, saying he thought Moustakas might be trying to do too much after the most successful spring of his young career.

“Maybe trying to press a little bit,” Yost said. “He wanted to get off to a good start after having a really great spring. He’ll get through it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 0-1, 2.70 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 0-1, 9.00 ERA

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Mariot made his Major League debut Friday, entering the game at the start of the sixth inning. Mariot tossed two innings Friday, allowing two runs on two hits. He also walked two and struck out two.

--3B Mike Moustakas, who entered Friday 1-for-26 at the plate this season, had a double and single and went 2-for-4, raising his batting average 62 points.

--2B Omar Infante returned to the lineup Friday after being hit in the jaw by a pitch April 7. He missed two games, but batted second and singled in his first at-bat, extending his hit streak to six games. He is hitting .409 over that streak with an RBI and a walk.

--SS Alcides Escobar’s error in the eighth inning snapped a 33-game errorless streak dating back to last August 31.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had high pitch counts all night, I think we were averaging 25 pitches an inning. If you do that, you’re going to get the result that we got.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals’ 10-1 loss to the Twins on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (sprained and lacerated jaw) was hit by a pitch April 7 and needed stitches to close the cut. He did not sustain a concussion. Infante did not play April 8-9, but returned to the lineup, batting second April 11 against the Twins.

--RHP Louis Coleman (sore middle finger on pitching hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced no problems in a light bullpen session April 7, and he was activated April 9.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow). went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the year.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell