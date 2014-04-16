Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Manager Ned Yost didn’t totally discount the Royals’ startling lack of power to small sample sizes, but he didn’t completely dismiss their puny production either.

The Royals entered Tuesday ranked last in the majors in homers (one), isolated power (.073) and slugging percentage (.312), numbers that played a key role in their being last in runs scored with 32. Before second baseman Omar Infante homered with the bases empty and one out in the first inning, left fielder Alex Gordon owned the lone Royals homer.

“Right now I don’t care about the power numbers,” Yost said. “We’ve got guys that can hit homers. We’re just not hitting homers right now.”

In terms of plate approach, Yost expressed support. The Royals rank 17th in walk rate (8.4 percent) and lead the majors in strikeout rate at 14.7 percent.

”We’re basically seeing more pitches. We’re striking out less and walking more,“ Yost said. ”It’s just a matter of time before we start producing more runs because of it.

“I think they understand it (the approach) but you still always stress it too. We had a great spring offensively and really made some good improvements and then started off a little slow offensively. You want to make sure they don’t press so we’re stressing patience. Everybody’s got a track record. The guys are going to be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-0, 3.55 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 1-1, 3.75)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura earned his first career victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over a career-best seven innings. His strikeout total marked the most for a Royals rookie since Will Smith fanned seven on Sept. 11, 2012, against the Minnesota Twins.

--2B Omar Infante delivered the Royals’ second home run this season with his one-out solo shot in the first inning. Infante has hit in eight of 10 games and has reached base in nine. He improved to 6-for-8 with three RBIs against Astros RHP Lucas Harrell.

--RF Nori Aoki finished 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. His fifth-inning single marked his first base hit on the road this season, snapping an 0-for-21 skid away from Kauffman Stadium.

--RHP Greg Holland struck out the side in the ninth inning en route to his fourth save. Holland has converted 44 of his last 45 save opportunities dating back to May 30, 2012, and has converted 13 consecutive save opportunities since Sept. 7, 2013.

--RHP Casey Coleman signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Omaha. Coleman was released by the Chicago Cubs on April 5. Coleman, 26, has a 7-13 record and 5.76 ERA in 48 big-league games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell