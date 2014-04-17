Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Thanks in large part to three open dates on their schedule plus an April 3 rainout in Detroit, the Kansas City Royals were able to keep their rotation on schedule despite losing left-hander Bruce Chen to back stiffness. Chen was scheduled to start the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The Royals had scheduled days off on April 1, 10 and 14, which in turn allowed them to utilize a six-man rotation two turns through the rotation. When it was discovered that Chen was lost, right-handers James Shields and Jason Vargas were able to slide up one place in the rotation while maintaining their regular rest.

“He could have pitched tomorrow but we’re going to give him a couple extra days to get it out of there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Chen.

With several veterans anchoring their rotation, the Royals managed just fine despite the unwanted extra days between starts.

“It’s disruptive to the offense and it’s disruptive to your starting staff,” Yost said. “When these guys are on an every-five-days schedule and when you start to push them through six days and today (Jeremy) Guthrie is on his seventh, it takes them out of their routine.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 0-2, 2.37 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-0, 0.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Bruce Chen had his Thursday start pushed back due to back stiffness. The Royals don’t anticipate Chen needing an excessive amount of time to overcome the issue and expect that he will pitch Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Chen is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA.

--3B Danny Valencia produced his first home run of the season when he golfed a one-out solo shot to left field off Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel in the second inning. Valencia earned the start due to his career success against southpaws and after finishing 2-for-3 against Keuchel, he improved his numbers to .329 (133-for-404) with 13 homers against left-handed pitching.

--RHP Greg Holland pitched around a leadoff walk and a two-out single in the 11th inning to record his fifth save of the season and his 14th in succession dating back to Sept. 7 of last season. Holland has converted 45 of his last 46 save opportunities dating to May 30, 2012.

--3B Mike Moustakas delivered his first home run of the season and just his third extra-base hit with his leadoff blast in the 11th inning off Astros RHP Jerome Williams. Moustakas entered the night with a .150 slugging percentage. His homer gave the Royals their first multi-homer game since Sept. 29, 2013 against the Chicago White Sox.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (grade-1 groin strain) departed following his fourth at-bat and is listed as day-to-day. Cain was originally ruled safe when he appeared to beat out a grounder to Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez opening the ninth inning, but a replay review overturned the original call. Jarrod Dyson replaced Cain in center field in the 10th inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hit it pretty good. I got underneath it a little bit, but I knew I hit it pretty good. I was kind of blowing as it was up in the air hoping it was going out. I knew I got it pretty good. I didn’t know how far it was going to go, but I was obviously happy it carried out of here.” -- Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas after hitting a homer in extras of a 6-4 Royals win over Houston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (back stiffness) was scratched from his start April 17.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (grade-1 groin strain) left the game early April 16. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Justin Maxwell