Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

Four is magic number for Royals

KANSAS CITY -- Perfection is hard to attain in just about anything. But through 17 games, the Kansas City Royals are perfect -- sort of.

When the Royals score at least four runs, they are perfect, sporting a record of 9-0. And when they don‘t? They’re perfectly imperfect (0-8).

It’s not uncommon for a team to be much better when scoring over a certain amount, though four runs is a low threshold. In 2013, the Royals were 64-13 when scoring four or more runs and 22-63 when scoring three or fewer.

”It just shows you how good our pitching is,“ Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. ”Last year, our numbers were phenomenal when we scored four runs. When we scored three runs or less, our record was way, way under .500.

“That’s the goal every day, to get to four and keep it going. But it’s a tough game. There’s nothing cut-and-dried about this game.”

The Royals’ strength is their pitching, which is second in the American League with an ERA of 3.20. Even after a rough day Sunday in an 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Royals trail only the Oakland A‘s, who had the best record in the American League coming into Sunday’s action.

It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty close.

-----------------------------------------------

RECORD: 9-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-0, 4.34 ERA) vs. Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 2-0, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar was 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run, plus a walk. After starting the season 0-for-16, he is now hitting .298. When he drew a walk in the bottom of the second inning, it was just the sixth time in his career that he walked after being behind in the count 0-2. In 556 such plate appearances, he had struck out 160 times.

--DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 for his second straight multi-hit game. Saturday’s 2-for-4 was his first multi-hit game of the season.

--RHP Yordano Ventura had a rough outing Sunday (four runs on six hits in four-plus innings), but he entered the game ranked highly among Royals pitchers in their first five starts. He was first (.184) in opponent’s batting average, second in ERA (2.22) and seventh in strikeouts (24).

--OF Justin Maxwell came into Sunday’s game with one hit (in 13 at-bats). He went 2-for-3 with a double.

--LHP Justin Marks made his MLB debut. He looked sharp in his first inning, striking out two batters, but struggled in his second inning. He gave up three runs on four hits and three walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest issue was my command but I kept fighting all the way to try to help the team. I tried to concentrate and make adjustments throughout the game but I‘m not going to have good days every day.” -- RHP Yordano Ventura, after the worst start of his brief major league career as he gave up four earned runs on six hits, with four walks in four-plus innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (Friday). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.”

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Justin Marks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson (Bereavement Leave)

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

===