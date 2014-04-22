Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Royals’ struggling offense was stymied again Monday night in a 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. It was the Royals’ second loss in a row in which they scored just three runs. Coming into the game, the Royals were 14th in the American League in runs scored, 15th in home runs, 13th in slugging percentage and 12th in on-base percentage.

“It’s not like they’re not trying,” said manager Ned Yost. “Hopefully we’ll get better when we start swinging the bats. We did a nice job getting three runs in the fifth inning (Monday night). We did it a number of different ways.”

In the loss to Cleveland Monday, the Royals scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning, and were held scoreless on three hits in the other eight innings. They were 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position. For the season overall, Kansas City is hitting .227 with runners in scoring position.

The Royals are now 9-9 and in their nine losses they have scored a total of 16 runs, an average of 1.8 runs per game. They have scored more than five runs in a game in just three of their 18 games.

The key number for Kansas City is four runs. The Royals are 9-0 when they score at least four runs in a game. When they score fewer than four runs in a game their record is 0-9.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 1-2, 2.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-2, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie made three mistakes Monday night, and all of them cost him. He gave up two two-run home runs, to LF Michael Brantley and 2B Jason Kipnis, and a double to 1B Nick Swisher, who was on base for Kipnis’ homer. “He hung a changeup to Brantley. He hung a curveball to Swisher and a slider to Kipnis. The two homers are what did the damage. Outside of that, he threw the ball well,” said Royals manager Ned Yost.

--OF Jarrod Dyson was activated off the bereavement list prior to the game. Dyson went on the bereavement list prior to the three-game weekend series in Minnesota.

--LHP Justin Marks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday’s game in order to make room for OF Jarrod Dyson, who was activated off the bereavement list. Marks made his major league debut Sunday vs. Minnesota, allowing three runs in two innings.

--DH Billy Butler was moved back into the cleanup spot on Monday. Butler had batted sixth in the order in the previous four games. He went 0-for-4 Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ The home runs were the difference.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who allowed two two-run home runs in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (Friday). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.”

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

===