Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

For most of this season, the Royals, surprisingly, have been offensively challenged. That wasn’t the case Tuesday night, however, as they erupted for 13 hits and a season-high eight runs in an 8-2 win over Cleveland.

The Royals got four hits from first baseman Eric Hosmer, two hits each from designated hitter Billy Butler and shortstop Alcides Escobar, and a three-run home run from third baseman Mike Moustakas. The eight runs exceeded the Royals’ previous season high, which came in a 7-5 win in their home opener vs. the White Sox.

The key for the Royals is scoring four or more runs. They have yet to lose a game in which they have scored four or more runs and they have yet to win a game when they score three runs or less. They are 10-0 when they score four or more runs and 0-9 when they score three or less.

Moustakas’ home run was big for the Royals and big for Moustakas himself. He is hitting just .138 overall and only .071 (2-for-28) at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City. Five of Moustakas’ extra-base hits this year and two of his three home runs have come on the road.

Although the Royals have won six of their last eight games, their offense continues to be sporadic at best. Tuesday was the exception. They have yet to have a run of consistently effective hitting. They came into Tuesday’s game 13th in the American League in runs scored.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas (2-0, 1.24 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 4.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer was 4-for-5 with two doubles three runs scored and an RBI in the win over Cleveland. The game marked the fifth time in his career Hosmer has had four or more hits in a game, and all of them have come since April 5, 2013.

--RHP James Shields struck out nine and walked one in six innings to get the win Tuesday. Shields has struck out 21 over his last two starts. That’s the most strikeouts in consecutive starts by a Royals pitcher since Zack Greinke struck out 23 in consecutive starts in 2009, on Aug. 19 vs. the White Sox and Aug. 26 vs. the Indians.

--SS Alcides Escobar, who was 2-for-4 Tuesday, got off to the worst start of any Royals hitter this season, but since then, he’s been the Royals’ hottest hitter. Escobar began the season hitless in his first 16 at-bats. But since ending that streak, he is hitting .408 (20-for-49).

--3B Mike Moustakas belted a three-run home run in the fourth inning Tuesday. Moustakas has five extra-base hits and two of his three home runs have come on the road.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really didn’t have my best stuff tonight, but I located my fastball when I needed to and I got some early outs. Overall, it was a good outing.” -- RHP James Shields, who struck out nine and walked one in six innings to get the win over the Indians Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (Friday). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.”

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

