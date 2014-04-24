Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals’ inconsistent offense has been on display, both good and bad, in the first three games of their four-game series in Cleveland. In the first game, the Royals only scored three runs and lost 4-3. In the second game, they erupted for eight runs and won 8-2. Wednesday night they scored three runs again and lost again, 5-3.

Wednesday’s outcome was in line with the Royals’ all-or-nothing profile so far this season. When they score four or more runs their record is 10-0. When they score three runs or less their record is 0-10.

The lack of offense Wednesday night was bad news for left-hander Jason Vargas, who started and pitched well enough to win. Vargas pitched six innings and held Cleveland to two earned runs on six hits.

Vargas has now pitched at least six innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in all five of his starts this season. However, he has just two wins and three no decisions in his five starts. In Vargas’ three no decisions the Royals have scored a total of just seven runs.

As a result, despite an excellent 1.54 ERA Vargas has a relatively modest 2-0 record. In Vargas’ two victories the Royals have scored nine runs. In his five starts this year the Royals’ record is 2-3.

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Bruce Chen, 1-1, 6.60 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 1-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez belted his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning. The home run also snapped Perez’s 0-for-22 hitless streak, but following the home run Perez struck out in his next three at-bats.

--3B Mike Moustakas is only hitting .159 for the year, but he leads the Royals in home runs with four. No.4 came in the second inning Wednesday night, and it was the second home run in as many nights for Moustakas. Last year Moustakas did not hit his fourth home run until May 10.

--LHP Kelvin Herrera (0-1) took the loss Wednesday after giving up a two-out single to 1B Nick Swisher and an RBI double by 2B Jason Kipnis that gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead. “Kelvin was fine,” said manager Ned Yost. “We had two outs and nobody on. He threw a high fastball to Swisher. He kind of got it up a little and he stroked it into right field. The pitch to Kipnis was a pretty darn good pitch. You kind of take your hat off to him. It wasn’t a bad pitch.”

--LHP Jason Vargas started and pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs. He was not involved in the decision, which has almost become the norm for Vargas. He has worked at least six innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in all five of his starts this season, but has just two wins and three no decisions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I came in too hard. I should have come in and played it off the hop because I probably didn’t have a shot at him anyway. I have to remind myself to slow the body down.” -- Royals CF Jarrod Dyson, whose error contributed to a Cleveland run in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (Friday). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.”

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

====