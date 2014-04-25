Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

As the Royals continue to hover around the .500 mark this season, the problem has not been the pitching -- specifically the starting pitching. At the start of play Thursday, the Royals ranked near the top of the American League in many pitching categories.

Kansas City’s 3.20 team earned-run average was the second-best mark in the American League at the start of play Thursday. The only team with a lower team ERA than the Royals was Oakland at 2.69.

The Royals’ starting pitching has also been very good so far. Kansas City’s starting pitchers have a 3.02 ERA, which ranked third in the league behind Oakland (2.80) and Detroit (2.96). Even during a 5-1 loss at Cleveland on Thursday, the Royals’ starting pitching was fairly effective.

Left-hander Bruce Chen held Cleveland scoreless on one hit through the first four innings before giving up five runs in the fifth inning. Those, however, were the only runs scored by the Indians in the game. Chen and reliever Michael Mariot combined to hold the Indians scoreless on two hits in the other seven innings Cleveland batted.

Unfortunately for the Royals, they haven’t been able to take advantage of the very good pitching they have gotten in the first month of the season. With Thursday’s loss, the Royals are 10-11. Compare that with Oakland, the only AL team with a better ERA. The A’s have a record of 13-8.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 1-1, 2.65 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 0-3, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Bruce Chen came into his start against the Indians on Thursday with a career record of 7-3 vs. Cleveland. Chen, however, gave up five runs in the fifth inning and was the losing pitcher in a 5-1 Royals loss. “Obviously I‘m not very happy with the fifth inning,” Chen said. “I wasn’t able to make good pitches. Early in the game, I was mixing my pitches well. There were some key at-bats where I could have made better pitches.”

--LHP Tim Collins has been sent to Triple-A Omaha on an injury-rehab assignment. Collins has been on the disabled list since April 7 with a left flexor strain.

--LHP Danny Duffy’s conversion to the bullpen is going quite well. A starter during his career until this year when he was moved to the bullpen, Duffy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on April 12 and in four appearances he has pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings on five hits, with 11 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting .172 against him.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will start against Baltimore on Friday. He will be coming off his shortest outing of the year in his last start, a four-inning stint during an 8-3 loss to the Twins on April 20 that included a 34-pitch first inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously I‘m not very happy with the fifth inning. I wasn’t able to make good pitches. Early in the game I was mixing my pitches well. There were some key at-bats where I could have made better pitches.” -- LHP Bruce Chen, who gave up five runs in the fifth inning and was the losing pitcher in a 5-1 Royals loss to the Indians Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible. As of April 24, he has begun an injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (April 18). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.”

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

