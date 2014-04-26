Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Jeremy Guthrie is the starter for the second game of the series, and he knows a bit about the Orioles.

The right-hander pitched in Baltimore from 2007-2011 and often was the most dependable pitcher on some very bad teams. Baltimore traded him to Colorado before the 2012 season began, and Guthrie came to the Royals later that year in a midseason trade.

He immediately began pitching some of the best baseball of his career after joining the Royals and 2013 proved to be his best season.

Guthrie finished 15-12 with a 4.04 ERA, with two of those wins coming against the Orioles. When asked about pitching against his former team last year, Guthrie kind of brushed off talk that it would be a big deal.

He said that enough time had passed since the deal -- over a year -- and he’d just be focusing on the game. This year, Guthrie is 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA so far, and the question now will be how well Guthrie can fare when returning to Baltimore once again on Saturday. The Royals won the first game of the series, 5-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-1, 4.68 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura turned in a strong effort in Friday’s 5-0 victory versus the Orioles. Ventura scattered seven hits over eight shutout innings, striking out eight with only two walks, improving to 2-1 overall. “He had everything going tonight,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He kept his pitch count down and really never got into much trouble. He just pitched a great game.”

--RF Nori Aoki entered Friday’s game batting just .111 in road games but came up with a key RBI single in the seventh. He finished the game 2-for-5 with that RBI, which ended starter Ubaldo Jimenez’s night.

--DH Billy Butler went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the 5-0 win at Baltimore in the series opener on Friday. Butler drove in the game’s first run in a two-run rally in the first that gave starter Yordano Ventura an early lead. “When you’re not putting up runs, they feel like they have to be perfect,” Butler said of pitchers.

--C Salvador Perez’s struggles at the plate continued in Friday’s win. He went 0-for-4 and now is on a 1-for-29 skid, and his average has slid down to .203.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain), who went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, began doing light agility drills Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that’s as good as I’ve seen him. He had everything going tonight. I mean good fastball, his curve ball, that was probably the most consistent curveball he’s had all year, and a great changeup. He just pitched a great game.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of RHP Yordano Ventura, who struck out eight and walked just two in eight shutout innings against Baltimore Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (April 18). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.” Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible. He was sent on an injury rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha April 24.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

===