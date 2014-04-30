Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Bruce Chen will miss a start after receiving an epidural for a herniated disk in his lower back.

With the Royals off on Monday, the other starters will work on their normal four days rest. Chen’s next scheduled start is Saturday against the Tigers.

”He’s still bothered with pain that’s running down his leg,“ said Royals manager Ned Yost, whose team defeated Toronto 10-7 Tuesday. ”He felt good in Cleveland (Thursday), but had a play where he was backing up home plate right before he came out of the ball game and the ball skipped by (Brett) Hayes and he jerked around to try to get it and kind of inflamed all that area back there again.

“It’s a disk that’s bulging against a nerve. We flew him out of Baltimore Sunday morning, got a MRI and gave him an epidural that will reduce the size of the disc and get it off that nerve and relieve all of his pain. So he needs time to do that.”

Chen will throw a bullpen on Thursday and, if all goes well, he will start Saturday and avoid a trip to the disabled list.

Chen is 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 3.46 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in four runs, equaling his career high, in the 10-7 victory Tuesday night over the Blue Jays. He is 7-for-13 in his past three games to snap out of a 1-for-29 slump. “Salvy is getting back to getting a bunch of hits,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--LHP Jason Vargas began the season with five “quality” starts, but that streak ended Tuesday. Vargas allowed five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays. His ERA jumped from 1.54 to 2.40.

--RHP Aaron Crow picked up the victory with one scoreless inning Tuesday. Crow has not allowed a run in nine innings, covering 11 relief appearances.

--CF Jarrod Dyson is 11-for-24 since the start of the road trip to raise his average to .375. Dyson had two hits Tuesday, including a bunt single. He has four bunt hits in his hot spell.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had two hits the first six innings and Salvador’s homer jump started our offense.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after C Salvador Perez belted a momentum-shifting home run with the Royals trailing 5-2 Tuesday. Kansas City went on to beat Toronto 10-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc in lower back) will skip a start after receiving an epidural.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 25.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell