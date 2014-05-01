Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals plan is to start left-hander Bruce Chen on Saturday night.

But that sketch is more in pencil than engraved in stone.

Chen received an epidural for a bulging disc in his back earlier this week and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

If Chen’s bullpen goes well, he would start Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. If not, manager Ned Yost said he has an alternate plan.

Yost acknowledged one option is starting left-hander Danny Duffy, who has been in the bullpen, but has been primary a starter throughout his career.

Duffy made a relief appearance Wednesday, but threw only one strike in six pitches -- hitting a batter and walking one -- before Yost pulled him. That may give Yost second thoughts about starting Duffy if Chen can’t go.

“We talk about (rookie right-hander Yordano) Ventura losing his mechanics,” Yost said. “Duffy never had his mechanics.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 4-1, 2.16 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-1, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two singles, in a no-decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He lowered his ERA to an American League-best 1.50. “The sky is the limit,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Ventura. “He looks confident out there. He’s got the arm. Is there a better arm out there? He maintained. We’d love to have him, but you can’t get him though.”

--RHP Wade Davis struck out the side in the eighth inning, but between the strikeouts loaded the bases on two walks and a hit. It was the fourth time this season Davis has struck out the side.

--RHP Aaron Crow has not allowed an earned run in 12 appearances over 10 innings. Crow, however, did allow two of LHP Danny Duffy’s run to score Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Crow has permitted five of seven inherited runners to score.

--RF Nori Aoki doubled leading off the first and scored. He is hitting .429 at Kauffman Stadium, the best home batting average in the American League. He has six extra-base hits in 10 home games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s always been an important part of our club because of his defense. He saves runs in the field. But when you add offense to that, he becomes a very special player.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on SS Alcides Escobar, who hit a two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning, snapping a tie and lifting Kansas City to a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc in lower back) will skip a start after receiving an epidural. He wil throw a bullpen session May 1.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 25.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Bruce Chen

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Danny Duffy

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell