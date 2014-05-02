Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Veteran left-hander Bruce Chen will be going to the disabled list and miss at least two more starts.

Chen received an epidural for a bulging disc and was skipped a start. Chen was to throw a bullpen Thursday and was listed as the probable Saturday against the Tigers.

Chen, however, never made it to the mound Thursday and has been scratched from his next start.

“He just didn’t feel good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Yost said left-hander Danny Duffy, who threw only one strike in six pitches in a relief appearance Wednesday, would likely start in Chen’s place.

Yost said they could backdate Chen’s injury five days and he should be ready to return to the rotation soon after his time on the 15-day disabled list expires.

“We’ll definitely get another arm up here for protection,” Yost said.

--3B Danny Valencia made his fourth start of the season at third base Thursday against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle, but could be getting plenty more starts against lefties. Royals manager Ned Yost said Valencia would be starting for “the foreseeable future” against left-handers.

--3B Mike Moustakas could have played himself into a platoon situation. While Moustakas leads the club with four home runs, he was hitting .149 in 25 games. Moustakas had only one single in 11 at-bats, .091, against left-handed pitchers. 3B Danny Valencia has raked left-handed throughout his career and will be in the lineup most days when the opponent starts a left-hander.

--LHP Danny Duffy, who has been primarily a starter throughout his career but has made six relief appearances this season, will likely make his first start of the season Saturday against the Tigers, replacing an ailing LHP Bruce Chen. “The odds are it will probably be Duffy.” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I‘m going to go through and rethink every scenario we’ve got, but it’s really leaning heavily toward Danny right now.”

--LHP Tim Collins, who is on the disabled list with a left flexor strain, struck out five in two innings Thursday for Triple-A Omaha at Iowa in a minor league rehab stint. Collins has struck out 10 in four innings over three appearances with the Storm Chasers.

--OF Mitch Maier, who was a 2003 first-round draft pick of the Royals, is back with the organization, signing a minor league contract and assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Maier, 31, appeared in 360 games with the Royals from 2006-12. He was released by the Cubs on April 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He mixes speeds, he locates. He frustrates you. He feeds off your over aggressiveness. He’s got a really good changeup. He’s always had that. He’s crafty. He’s done it for a lot of years. He’s having a great year up to this point. He’s no walk in the park. He’s a tough at-bat every time.” -- Royals DH Billy Butler, on Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle after a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

--LHP Francisley Bueno, who is on the disabled list with a bruised and strained left little finger, will being a minor league rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc in lower back) had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session and will be placed on the disabled list. He was scratched from a May 3 start.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 2.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 25.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (sprained and bruised left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

