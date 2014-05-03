Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Danny Duffy will draw the starting assignment Saturday against the Tigers.

Duffy replaces left-hander Bruce Chen, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bulging disc retroactive to April 25.

Duffy, who had Tommy John surgery in 2012, was 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts last year. He has worked out of the bullpen this season, going 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA in six starts.

Duffy threw only six pitches -- hitting Melky Cabrera with his first pitch and issuing a walk -- in a Wednesday appearance against the Jays.

Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would be on a 75-85 pitch limit, which he hopes would take him through five innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-1, 3.60 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-1, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy will make his first start of the season after six relief outings. Duffy is 1-3 with a 4.09 ERA in six appearances against the Tigers. His lone victory was Aug. 16 last season at Detroit, outdueling RHP Justin Verlander 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

--RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 0-1 with a 4.80 ERA in four games, including three starts. Manager Ned Yost said Brooks would be used in long relief and is stretched out enough to throw 100 pitches. Translated, that means if LHP Danny Duffy makes an early exit Saturday night, Brooks would be ready to come in from the bullpen. Brooks was with the Royals for five days in April, but did not appear in a game.

--SS Alcides Escobar hates to face Tigers RHP Rick Porcello. Escobar went 0-for-2 with a strikeout against Porcello on Friday. He is 1-for-23 lifetime against Porcello.

--RHP James Shields yielded a dozen hits in the 8-2 loss Friday to the Tigers. It was the seventh time in his career Shields has surrendered at least 12 hits in a game and the past three are against the Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a bad game as a team. That’s one of those games you feel like you’ve got to win. You feel like you had the advantage to win, a must win -- there ain’t nothing that’s a must win at this point.” -- DH Billy Butler, who hit his first home run of the year in Friday’s 8-2 loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc in lower back) was placed on the disabled list May 2, retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--C Salvador Perez (bruised left shin) left after seven innings May 2 after fouling a pitch off his leg. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 2.

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 25.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

====