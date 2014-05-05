Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The original plan was to bring left-hander Tim Collins off the disabled list when the Royals were in San Diego, opening a three-game series Monday.

That schedule, however, was changed as Collins was activated Sunday for the final game of the homestand against the Tigers. Collins was scheduled to pitch two innings Saturday night for Triple-A Omaha, but those plans were scrapped during the 9-2 loss to the Tigers.

Manager Ned Yost said general manager Dayton Moore called the Storm Chasers during the game Saturday and said not to use Collins. Instead, Collins would be needed in the Royals bullpen on Sunday.

The bullpen was shy of a left-hander and the bullpen was overworked.

“The bullpen has worked 18 innings in the last five days,” Yost said.

Left-hander Danny Duffy lasted only four innings Saturday in the loss.

“Timmy can throw 50 pitches if we need that,” Yost said.

Collins went on the disabled list April 7 with a strained left flexor. In three rehab appearances with Omaha, Collins struck out 10 in four scoreless innings.

Collins threw two scoreless innings Sunday in the 9-4 loss to the Tigers. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 1.50 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults 1-3, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Omaha after getting ripped Saturday night by the Tigers in his big league debut. Brooks allowed six runs on seven hits, including a Torii Hunter three-run homer, in two innings.

--LHP Jason Vargas was roughed up for seven runs on 11 hits, including two home runs, and two walks in five innings Sunday in losing 9-4 to the Tigers. In his past two starts, Vargas has given up 12 runs on 21 hits, including three home runs, in 11 1/3 innings.

--RF Nori Aoki matched his career high with three walks. It was the third time in his major league career that he drew three walks in a game. The previous was Aug. 27, 2013 against the Pirates while with the Brewers.

--LHP Fransicley Bueno pitched a scoreless inning Saturday for Triple-A Omaha against Oklahoma City in his first rehab appearance. Bueno, who is on the disabled list with a bruised and sprained left little finger, struck out two and gave up a hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you have a sweep it’s disheartening. We were unfortunate to catch them really, really hot. Next time maybe we’ll be hot.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals lost to the Tigers 9-4 Sunday and were swept in the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tim Collins (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 25. He was activated May 4.

--C Salvador Perez (bruised left shin) left after seven innings May 2 after fouling a pitch off his leg. He returned to the lineup May 4.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a minor league rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc in lower back) was placed on the disabled list May 2, retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 2.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell