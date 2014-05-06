Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Bud Black knows pitching.

The San Diego Padres manager won World Series rings as a pitcher with the Kansas City Royals (1985) and as a pitching coach with the Anaheim Angels.

On Monday night, he got his first look at 22-year-old Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura, and he liked what he saw.

“We had heard about his velocity and saw it on the videos,” Black said. “You can’t deny the velocity, it’s real, but he threw more off-speed pitches tonight than he probably has in the past. His secondary stuff is pretty good. He’s got a nice future.”

Ventura had a career-high 10 strikeouts Monday night at Petco Park while throwing six innings of three-run ball in the Royals’ 6-5, 12-inning loss to the Padres. He allowed only two hits through five innings before giving up a three-run homer to Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal in the sixth -- the first homer allowed by Ventura in 20 innings.

Ventura’s ERA climbed from 1.50 to an even 2.00. He also got his first major league hit and scored his first major league run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-17

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 4.50 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-4, 5.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Lorenzo Cain was activated from the disabled list Monday morning and went 4-for-5 with a double against the Padres. Cain had been out with a left groin strain since April 16.

--1B Eric Hosmer hit his first home run of the season Monday. He entered the game with 12 extra-base hits, all doubles. That had been tied with Boston OF Jackie Bradley Jr. for the most extra-base hits this season without a home run. Hosmer hit 17 homers last season. Monday’s three-hit game was the 25th time in his career he collected three or more hits.

--INF/OF Jimmy Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday to make room for OF Lorenzo Cain’s return from the disabled list. Parades had one hitless at-bat in four games, but he scored two runs and stole two bases.

--2B Omar Infante, who went 0-for-6 Monday night, has one hit in his past 17 at-bats. The slump dropped his season batting average to .267.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is one of our toughest losses of the year.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, after Kansas City blew three leads and lost 6-5 to the San Diego Padres in 12 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. Cain was doing light agility drills as of April 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 2, and he was activated May 5.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson