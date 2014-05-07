Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Wednesday afternoon’s pitching assignment at Petco Park will be something of a homecoming for the Kansas City Royals’ James Shields.

Although he was raised in Newhall, Calif., north of Los Angeles, the 32-year-old right-hander makes his year-round home in the northern San Diego County community of Rancho Santa Fe.

Wednesday’s game will be Shields’ first start in an interleague game in California, although he faced the Padres as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in Florida on June 23, 2010. He suffered a 5-4 loss.

Being on the road is no problem for Shields. He is 3-1 in five road starts this season with a 2.18 ERA. He is 12-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 15 starts away from Kansas City since last June 28.

The 12 wins are the most in the major leagues over the span.

Shields is coming off his worst outing of the season, when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings May 2 during an 8-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He won each of his previous three starts, allowing a total of four earned runs in those games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 3-3, 3.11 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-4, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie pitched a season-best eight innings Tuesday, tied for the longest outing by a Royals pitcher this season. He is the fourth Kansas City starter to go that far in 2014, but he is the first Royals pitcher since RHP James Shields last Sept. 22 to go eight or more innings and not get the win. Guthrie allowed just one run, but he wasn’t involved in the decision as the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in 11 innings.

--C Salvador Perez is 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits over his last three games. He had two doubles in the series opener against the Padres on Monday night, then hit a game-tying homer Tuesday night.

--LF Alex Gordon was hitless in 13 consecutive at-bats before he singled home the winning run Tuesday night. Even with the game-winning hit, Gordon is in a 4-for-30 drought since April 27.

--2B Omar Infante went 1-for-4 Tuesday to ease the pain of his slump. His first-inning double was only his second hit in 16 at-bats. Infante is now 2-for-19 with one RBI in May after hitting .289 with 18 RBIs in April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was solid. We needed him to go deep, and he did.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball to save the Royals’ bullpen Tuesday. Kansas City pulled out a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

