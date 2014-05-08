Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- First baseman Eric Hosmer arrived in San Diego hitting

.280 with no home runs and 10 RBIs in 30 games.

Three games against the Padres might have gotten Hosmer untracked. He went

7-for-15 with a double, a homer and seven RBIs. He leaves Petco Park with a .306 average, 13 doubles, a homer and 17 RBIs.

Hosmer went 3-for-4 Wednesday with four RBIs. It was his second three-hit game in three days. He had only one three-hit game in 29 outings before reaching the Padres’ home, which is still considered a pitcher’s haven.

“I like hitting here,” said Hosmer, who said he is not concerned about having only one home run thus far. “The power numbers will come. I‘m not worried about that. I’ve felt good the whole time.”

Hosmer is hitting .329 (25-for-76) on the road this season with 12 of his RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 1-0, 5.40 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-2, 2.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields is quite the road warrior. After throwing seven shutout innings at Petco Park on Wednesday, Shields is 4-1 on the road this season with a 1.80 ERA. Over his last 16 starts on the road since the middle of last season, Shields is 13-1 with a 1.76 ERA -- the best road marks in the major leagues over the span. Shields’ 118 pitches Wednesday (he allowed seven hits, two walks and a hit batter with four strikeouts) were his highest total in a game since he threw 122 at Oakland last May 17.

--C Salvador Perez went 2-for-5 Wednesday while catching a day game after an 11-inning night game. He finished 6-for-15 in the series with two doubles and a game-tying home run Tuesday night.

--SS Alcides Escobar stole five bases in the three games at San Diego. That is the highest total by a Royals player in a three-game series since Tom Goodwin stole five bases against Cleveland in Kansas City from June 26-28, 1995. Escobar was 5-for-15 at the plate in the series.

--2B Danny Valencia started in place of slumping Omar Infante on Wednesday, and he went 3-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Valencia is 7-for-17 on the road this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think my stuff was that good today. I was erratic. I was all over the place. It was just a grind day, but sometimes you have to go out there without your good stuff and compete. That’s what I did today.” -- RHP James Shields, who threw seven shutout innings Wednesday in the Royals’ 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson