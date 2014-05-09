Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Eric Hosmer continues to put up impressive offensive numbers, while his Kansas City Royals continue to prove that the first baseman can’t do it all on his own.

Hosmer added two more hits in Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners, accounting for half of Kansas City’s offense. The Royals only scratched out four hits off Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma, and their biggest threat didn’t come until Seattle closer Fernando Rodney walked two of the first three batters he faced in the ninth. Rodney escaped the threat to earn the save.

Hosmer is 9-for-19 over a four-game stretch, yet the Royals are just 2-2 in that span. The team has scored more than three runs just three times in the past eight games, going 2-6 in the process.

Wednesday’s 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres in the series finale felt like a breakout performance from the struggling Kansas City bats, but Thursday night proved that the Royals still have a long way to go. Starting pitcher Danny Duffy allowed just two hits and one run but ended up suffering the hard-luck loss -- an all-too-common theme for Kansas City this season.

Hosmer’s bat is probably going to cool off at some point. The question now is who else is going to start hitting to put the Royals in position to compete.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 2-1, 3.50 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-0, 6.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Billy Butler was back in the lineup Thursday in Seattle after getting just two at-bats during the three-game series in San Diego. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and also grounded into a double play.

--LHP Danny Duffy struggled with his control early in Thursday’s game at Seattle. He walked leadoff hitter Michael Saunders on four pitches and fell behind 3-1 to the No. 2 hitter before settling down and getting through the inning on 18 pitches -- only nine of them strikes. Duffy went on to pitch six-plus innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits while walking three batters. He wound up with a tough-luck loss, as Kansas City fell 1-0.

--1B Eric Hosmer continued his hot road trip Thursday. He went 2-for-3, accounting for half the Royals’ hits, and he is 9-for-19 over the past four games.

--OF Nori Aoki followed up his 3-for-6 night Wednesday with another hit in the opener of the Seattle series Thursday. He went 1-for-3 and added a sacrifice bunt in the ninth.

--LHP Jason Vargas is scheduled to make his first start at Safeco Field with the Royals on Friday after pitching there as a member of the Mariners from 2009 through 2012. As a visiting pitcher at Seattle with the Angels last season, Vargas went 1-1 with a complete game and a 1.88 ERA in two starts.

--2B Omar Infante (back spasms) did not play for the second day in a row Thursday. He is expected to sit out Friday’s game, too. Danny Valencia, a natural third baseman, got the start again and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The best way I can describe it was that he just really pitched effectively. He had a tremendous split(-finger fastball), and he didn’t make mistakes with it.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on LHP Danny Duffy, who gave up one run in six-plus innings Thursday in the Royals’ 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (back spasms) did not play May 7-8. He is expected to sit out May 9, too.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson