Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The back problems that have kept Kansas City second baseman Omar Infante out of three consecutive games aren’t significant enough to land him on the disabled list -- yet -- but the Royals couldn’t wait around any longer for him to become available.

Before Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City recalled infielder Johnny Giavotella from Triple-A Omaha and inserted him into the lineup as the starting second baseman. The Royals had used third baseman Danny Valencia as a fill-in second baseman for the first two games Infante missed, but with the back injury lingering manager Ned Yost decided to make a move.

“With the off-day Monday, we’re kind of shooting for Tuesday,” manager Ned Yost said when asked about the timetable for Infante’s return. “So that’s kind of the plan. We figured we’d get a second baseman up here for a couple days and go from there.”

Giavotella, who was leading Omaha with a .352 batting average, made an immediate impact with a single in his first at-bat of Friday’s game and drove in another run when he barely beat a throw to first base to spoil an inning-ending double play.

Some solid starting pitching in recent games helped refresh the Kansas City bullpen and made reliever Michael Mariot expendable, so the move to bring up Giavotella didn’t come with much of a cost.

Back injuries have left the Royals in a state of flux for most of the month. Left-hander Bruce Chen is struggling with a bulging disc in his back, and it’s still uncertain whether he’ll be available to return from the 15-day disabled list for a May 17 start. Yost said before Friday’s game that Chen appears doubtful for a return by next weekend’s scheduled start, meaning lefty Danny Duffy might make another start out of the bullpen.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-18

STREAK: 8-7

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 2.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 2-0, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante missed his third consecutive game because of back issues Friday night. Infante’s back problems aren’t severe enough to land him on the disabled list yet, but there is enough concern that the Royals made a roster move Friday to add depth at the position. 2B Giavotella was recalled from Triple-A to fill in Friday night; in the previous two games, 3B Danny Valencia was at second base. Manager Ned Yost said before Friday’s game that the Royals are targeting Tuesday for Infante’s return.

--2B Johnny Giavotella was back with the Royals after being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. Giavotella played in just one game during his previous stint with Kansas City, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. He was hitting .352 at Omaha before Friday’s recall. Giavotella started Friday night’s game and went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

--RHP Michael Mariot was optioned to Triple-A before Friday’s game, which had more to do with needs at other positions than his 15.00 ERA in May. Mariot was the odd man out when the Royals decided to add depth at the second base position, where starter Omar Infante is struggling with back problems. Mariot gave up two runs off three hits in an inning of work his last time out. He has allowed two or more runs in three of his six appearances this season and has yet to pitch in a Kansas City win.

--RF Nori Aoki led off Friday’s game with a single to right field, then came around to score on a Billy Butler RBI. The run was significant because it snapped a 27-inning scoreless streak by the Royals in games played in Seattle. The last time Kansas City had scored a run at Safeco Field before Aoki crossed the plate was in the 12th inning of a Sept. 23, 2013, game.

--C Salvador Perez singled in three of his four at-bats Friday. He is now hitting .391 (9-for-23) on the current road trip.

--LHP Bruce Chen continues to receive treatment for a bulging disc in his back, and he played catch before Thursday’s game in Seattle, but his availability for a possible start in a May 17 home game against Baltimore seems doubtful. “I don’t know if Bruce is going to be ready,” manager Ned Yost said before Friday’s game. “Odds are no, he’s not.” LHP Danny Duffy would probably make the start again if Chen can’t go.

--RHP Yordano Ventura, the Royals’ 22-year-old phenom, finally looked mortal in his last outing. He allowed three runs off five hits in six innings of work of a 6-5 loss to San Diego. In his previous two starts, Ventura pitched a combined 13 innings of scoreless baseball. He’s scheduled to start for the Royals on Friday night in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t care how we get the runs. Any way we can produce them.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, who had three hits Friday to give him 12 in the first five games of the current road trip.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (back spasms) did not play May 7-9. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Michael Mariot

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson