Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY -- Mike Moustakas may be struggling mightily at the plate, but the Royals did not send him back to the minors on Tuesday.

Moustakas is hitting .147 with a .215 on-base percentage, while striking out 22 times in 109 at-bats. Those are numbers that normally would get a player on the highway, I-29, to Omaha.

Manager Ned Yost acknowledged it was discussed in meetings on whether to option Moustakas, the second player selected in the 2007 draft.

“What’s the alternative?” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said.

Moore and Yost believe the club is better suited to win with Moustakas in Kansas City, not rediscovering his stroke in the Pacific Coast League.

“He’s a guy that can change the course of a game with one swing,” Yost said. “And he plays defense.”

Defense played a factor in not farming out Moustakas at this time. The Royals improved to 18-2 when scoring more than three runs after beating the Rockies 5-1 on Tuesday night.

“The magic number obviously is four runs for this baseball team,” Moore said. “We understand that. But we’ve got (to) start winning games 3-1, 2-1 and 2-nothing. The defense is going to be a major part of that. When we start winning games when we don’t score four or more runs, the defense is a huge part of that. Moose, obviously, plays a very good defense.”

While his defense may be solid, his offense has to be a strain on Moustakas.

”Mike Moustakas is a very, very mentally tough baseball player,“ Moore said. ”I don’t like to sit here and characterize the reason he’s struggling is cause it’s mental. I don’t necessarily buy into that at all. We all understand that confidence whatever you do in life plays an important life into your productivity.

“We see it happen with players all the time. They get a few hits, they fall here, they fall there and the next thing you know you relax a little bit and certainly the relaxation is a huge part of being successful. But I don’t believe it has anything to do with him not being tough mentally is why he’s struggling.”

--2B Omar Infante was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to May 7, with a lower-back disc irritation. “We don’t think it is going to be a major setback at this point and time,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “Nick (Kenney, trainer) just felt it was better to just go ahead put him on the DL to give that ample time to rest. We’re optimistic that once his DL stint is over, he’ll be ready to play.”

--INF Pedro Ciriaco was promoted from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .305 in 19 games. He made the Royals’ opening-day roster, but appeared in only one game as a pinch runner before being designated for assignment on April 5. “He gives us versatility in the middle for us, which is important,” Royals general manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP James Shields struck out eight Rockies in the 5-1 victory Tuesday, including SS Troy Tulowitzki in the sixth for his career 1,500th strikeout. “It’s kind of crazy to think about,” Shields said. “Fifteen hundred strikeouts is quite a bit of strikeouts. Hopefully, I can get many more.”

--SS Lorenzo Cain homered in the fourth for his first home run this season. His previous HR was a grand slam July 4, 2013 off Ubaldo Jimenez. Cain ended a drought of 206 at-bats without a homer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a pretty special moment, once I finally realized it. Normally when the umpire calls for the ball, the hitter is checking the ball or whatever, wants to take it out of play. And I‘m like, ‘I just struck the guy out.’ But once they pointed at the scoreboard I knew what was going on.” -- RHP James Shields, after registering his 1,500th career strikeout Tuesday.

--2B Omar Infante (lower-back injury) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 13, retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He was playing catch as of May 11.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson

