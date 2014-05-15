Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Third baseman Mike Moustakas was back in the Royals’ lineup Wednesday with the Colorado Rockies starting a right-hander, Jhoulys Chacin.

Moustakas, who is hitting only .083 (1-for-12) against left-handers, has played his way into a platoon situation with Danny Valencia, who has a .321 average against lefties.

Moustakas responded two doubles, including one in the second inning that scored three runs, leading the Royals to a 3-2 triumph. With his third two-hit game of the season, Moustakas raised his average to .161.

“Moose, he is obviously struggling,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “He’s not where he wants to be, but we feel it is the best alternative for us right now with him and Danny.”

The Royals have been reluctant to send Moustakas to Triple-A Omaha for a refresher course despite his struggles at the plate. Their patience with him paid dividends Wednesday.

”There are three things you look at it when you think about sending a player down,“ Moore said. ”Number one, is the player continuing to work hard and stay positive and is he doing something to contribute to the success of the team? Two, do his teammates want him as part of this group and feel that he can contribute to the team? And three, does the coaching staff remain positive and want the player with the 25-man roster?

“In all of those cases, it is a resounding yes. Mike is doing everything that we need him to do and then some.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 4-2, 3.95 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-2, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas struck out a season-high eight Wednesday in the Royals’ 3-2 victory over Colorado. In his past two starts, victories over the Mariners and Rockies, Vargas has allowed two runs on nine hits while striking out 14 and walking one in 13 2/3 innings.

--LHP Francisley Bueno limited New Orleans to one hit and struck out five in three innings in a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Omaha. Bueno is on the disabled list due to a sprain and contusion of his left little finger.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season Thursday against the Orioles. He ranks sixth in the American League with a 2.34 ERA and third in opponents’ batting average, .203.

--LHP Bruce Chen remains on the disabled list with a bulging disk, and he will miss a third start. LHP Danny Duffy will start Saturday again in Chen’s place. Chen threw a side session Wednesday. He will likely throw at least one more bullpen session, and he probably will be sent out on a rehab assignment to get his pitch count back up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Moose coming up clutch was huge. It was a big chance to put them in a hole early and we did.” -- LHP Jason Vargas, on 3B Mike Moustakas, whose three-run double in the second inning Wednesday carried the Royals to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14, and he probably will throw in the ‘pen at least once more before going on a rehab assignment.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson