Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Third baseman Mike Moustakas drove in all of the runs with a bases-clearing double in the Royals’ 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, but he refused to answer questions about the winning hit.

Moustakas unwaveringly replied to media questions about how well left-hander Jason Vargas pitched, but he rebuffed all attempts to talk about his three-run double.

“I answered the question,” Moustakas said before the game Thursday. “(Radio reporter) kept asking the same question. I felt like I answered the question how I wanted to. It started being sort of funny the second or third time. I‘m always normally here answering questions. I’ve felt I’ve done a pretty good job of that for the most part.”

The media reported Moustakas, who is hitting .161, was a candidate to be sent to Triple-A Omaha earlier in the week, but the Royals placed second baseman Omar Infante on the disabled list instead.

So was Moustakas upset with the media for the speculation he could be Omaha-bound?

”It is how it is,“ Moustakas said. ”When you play this game, you have different responsibilities. Some of them are to answer questions and some are to go out and play the game. Every night is different. Every night you’re not going to have a great positive attitude. It’s our job to play the game as hard as we can and come in here and answer your guys’ questions.

”I‘m not much about talking about myself. I never have been. What happened yesterday, I hope wasn’t misconceived, but I felt Vargy threw the ball fantastic and I was trying to give him as much credit as he deserved yesterday.

“All the questions and speculations and all that, that’s what your guys’ job is to do. My side is to go out and play the best I can and try to perform.”

Moustakas did not play Thursday in the Royals’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles. With Baltimore starting left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, right-handed-hitting Danny Valencia started at third and drove in the only Kansas City run with a sacrifice fly.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-2, 3.97 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez’s head crashed into Orioles 3B Manny Machado’s knee in the fourth inning on a headfirst slide. Perez was down for several moments and attended to by Royals trainers, but he remained in the game. Manager Ned Yost said Perez’s neck was hurt, not his head. “He’s fine,” Yost said.

--RHP Wade Davis, who has struck out 32 in 17 1/3 innings to emerge as the Royals’ preeminent eighth-inning setup pitcher, is battling a stiff neck, which he woke up with Wednesday. He was not used Thursday. “His pillow caused it,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s still fighting it a little bit right now. I think if we can give him another day, it will be beneficial to him ‘cause he’s still a little stiff. He’s a lot better than he was when he left here yesterday. We’ve got the arms down there that can cover it.”

--2B Johnny Giavotella stranded five runners, including three in scoring position, in his first three at-bats and then grounded out to end a 2-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. “I want to be up in those situations,” Giavotella said. “I have confidence in my abilities to come through in those situations. Unfortunately tonight I didn‘t.”

--RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura struck out nine, including six straight during one span, walked one and allowed just two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings Thursday. Ventura, who threw 104 pitches, was charged with the loss as the Orioles won 2-1. He remains winless in five outings at Kauffman Stadium, although he has allowed just seven earned runs in 27 innings (2.33 ERA).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the home run, I got a little more aggressive ... in the strike zone. I felt like all of my pitches were working real well after that. I pitched liked that until they took me out.” -- RHP Yordano Ventura, who struck out nine and allowed just two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings Thursday in the Royals’ 2-1 loss to Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wade Davis (stiff neck) was not used May 15. “His pillow caused it,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s still fighting it a little bit right now. I think if we can give him another day, it will be beneficial to him ‘cause he’s still a little stiff. He’s a lot better than he was when he left here yesterday. We’ve got the arms down there that can cover it.”

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14, and he probably will throw in the ‘pen at least once more before going on a rehab assignment.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Justin Maxwell

OF Jarrod Dyson