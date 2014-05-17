Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With right-hander Wade Davis still nursing a stiff neck and the bullpen depleted, the Royals added another arm, right-hander Casey Coleman, to give them seven relievers.

”Did anything strike you as funny?“ Royals manager Ned Yost asked Friday afterof the 2-1 loss Thursday night to the Orioles. ”If (we) had tied that game in the eighth inning, I had one pitcher left. I got into a spot, where I had (Greg) Holland left if we tied it in the eighth or the ninth innings I was totally out of pitching.

“We had to do something. We had to get that 12th pitcher up here. We held on as long as we could, to make it work. If we tied it, we had Holly an inning or two. Our next best option, I guess would have been sending (Danny) Duffy down and finding a starter for Saturday. But it didn’t get there.”

After Yost pulled starter Yordano Ventura with one out in the seventh, he used Tim Collins, Louis Coleman, Kelvin Herrera and Aaron Crow.

Casey Coleman’s father, Joe, and grandfather, also Joe, pitched in the majors. His grandfather was a 1948 All-Star with the Philadelphia Athletics and pitched 10 years in the majors, 1942-55. His dad appeared in the 1972 All-Star Game with the Detroit Tigers and logged 142 wins from 1965-79.

“He’s got really, really good stuff,” Yost said. “He’s got 94-95 miles per hour fastball, a good breaking ball, a good competitor. He grew up in a baseball family. He’s been throwing the ball well down in Omaha.”

Coleman pitched a perfect ninth in the 4-0 loss to the Orioles in his Royals debut.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-3, 3.98 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-3, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Casey Coleman, who was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA with nine strikeouts in 12 innings with Triple-A Omaha, had his contract purchased Friday by Kansas City. The Royals signed Coleman to a minor league contract on April 15 after he was released by the Cubs. Coleman was 7-13 with a 5.76 ERA in 48 appearances, including 26 starts, from 2010-12 with the Cubs. “I was up with the Cubs a little bit,” Coleman said. “Once you get designated and I wasn’t even in big league camp this year with Chicago, you start asking questions about your career and sometimes start doubting yourself. One thing, you’ve got to stay positive. So soon as I signed with Kansas City, I saw a new chance, a new opportunity and I‘m very grateful for it. I stayed positive throughout this whole process and pitched well -- right time, right place.” Coleman tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his Royals debut.

--OF Justin Maxwell, who hit just .138 with one extra-base hit and struck out 15 times in 29 at-bats, was designated for assignment. “It was really tough to find him at-bats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We have guys that play every day (in the outfield). It’s hard to find at-bats for certain guys. He’s a kind of guy that needs consistent at-bats to be productive. He was a great part of this team. He was great in the clubhouse. We’re going to miss him.” Maxwell will be best remembered in Kansas City for his 10th-inning walk-off grand slam in the 2013 home finale to beat the Rangers 4-0.

--DH Billy Butler was dropped two spots in the batting order, from third to fifth. Butler’s average tumbled to .226 after going 0-for-4 Friday night. He is 1-for-14 on this homestand.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk in losing 4-0 to the Orioles. “He threw the ball well, he really did,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He gave up two runs on a bunt base hit, a wild pitch and a chopper over the first baseman’s head and a ball that was too slow to turn a double play on. They hit three balls hard off him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I threw the ball for the most part well. They manufactured those runs in one inning (fourth) and (Orioles 1B Chris) Davis takes a good swing later on. Overall, I didn’t really give us a chance to win, but I felt like I was in a much better spot than I was five days ago.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who allowed four runs on eight hits in eight innings of Friday’s 4-0 loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14, and will throw a bullpen session May 17.

--RHP Wade Davis (stiff neck) was not used May 15 and May 16. He is day-to-day.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson