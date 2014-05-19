Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While left-hander Bruce Chen remains on the disabled list, left-hander Danny Duffy is filling in with three starts.

When Chen, who has a bulging disc, is activated, Duffy more than likely will remain in the rotation.

“We’ll just wait and see what happens with this,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Duff has still got a couple of starts to make his case. We’ll see what happens.”

Duffy then stated his case with an exclamation point against the Orioles. All Duffy did was retire the first 20 batters he faced in the Royals’ 1-0 victory Saturday night.

Duffy’s next schedule start is Friday at the Angels.

Chen began throwing bullpens and will go with the club for the weekend trip to Anaheim for more side sessions before going out on a rehab assignment.

If no starting pitcher gets hurt, in all likelihood Chen will go to the bullpen, a role he began last season, and Duffy will stay in the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-3, 5.24 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 4-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon drove in a career high six runs with a pair of three-run homers and went 4-for-4 in the 8-6 triumph over the Orioles on Sunday. The four hits matches his career high. It was his third multi-homer game. He is the fifth player in franchise player with at least four hits, two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in a game. The previous was Kevin Seitzer on Aug. 2, 1987. Other Royals to accomplish it are Willie Wilson, U.L. Washington and George Brett. “It felt good,” Gordon said. “The offensive needed to come alive. Granted, it’s just one day, but it feels good as an offense to finally get something going. We’ve been needing that and that’s a good step.”

--2B Omar Infante, who is on the disabled list with a lower-back irritation, is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday. “They run him through a series of tests every day,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “On two of the three, he’s got zero pain. There’s one test they do, his pain level is about a two. Yesterday, he felt much better. He took 30 swings off the tee, 30 swings soft toss and they rolled him some balls and he felt pretty good, so he’s making progress.”

--2B Pedro Ciriaco made his first start of the season. He was used as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning Saturday and grounded out Wednesday in his only big league at-bat this season before Sunday. “He’s 2-for-3 off (Orioles RHP Ubaldo) Jimenez and I‘m just trying to keep everybody involved. I‘m trying to stay away from guys sitting on the bench for a week or 10 days at a time.” Ciriaco went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the Kansas City 8-6 decision over the Orioles.

--DH Billy Butler had his first three-hit game since Sept. 27 and his seventh inning double was his first extra-base hit since May 6 at San Diego. “In the middle of the lineup that was great production,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Butler and LF Alex Gordon. “It just shows you, if you get two guys hot in the middle of your lineup you can score some runs.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You saw it today. It’s great. It takes a lot of pressure off the pitching staff. Shields was great today. He gave up just a lot of infield hits and stuff like that. He had that one long inning. Typical Shields and puts up seven great innings.” -- Royals LF Alex Gordon, on the offensive splurge in an 8-6 win over Baltimore on Sunday .

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disk in lower back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25. He had a setback May 1 when he was unable to throw a bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session May 14, and will throw a bullpen session May 17.

--2B Omar Infante (lower back disk inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7.

--LHP Francisley Bueno (bruised and strained left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 7. He began a rehab assignment May 3 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Tim Collins

RHP Casey Coleman

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Brett Hayes

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Danny Valencia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Norichika Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

==